CLARION – Clarion County residents with delinquent taxes will now have to pay an additional fee for each parcel they own.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius unanimously approved for a $3 fee to be added to the account of each delinquent taxpayer for every property reported.
According to Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau director Megan Kerr, the new fee will help cover the legal fees the county often incurs when dealing with delinquent taxes.
“There’s always something new that comes up,” Kerr said, noting that many delinquent situations require multiple consultations with a lawyer, who charges the county for service each time. “There are a lot of legal fees.”
Kerr explained that she decided to enact the new $3 fee after learning that several other surrounding counties charge larger but similar fees to delinquent tax residents.
“Other counties charge up to as much as $15 per parcel,” she continued, adding that she believed charging that much would be ‘overkill’ for Clarion County residents. “The $3 fee should be enough for us to cover the legal fees, [and] it won’t break the bank.”
On average, Kerr said, 2,300 parcels are reported as delinquent in Clarion County each year.
As of Dec. 31, Clarion County had $2,256,192 in delinquent county, municipal and school taxes.
“That number will grow to approximately $3 million in just a short time,” Kerr said.
Prior to the Board of Commissioners meeting, the Clarion County Salary Board unanimously approved to abolish one of three Public Safety alternate shift supervisor positions, and, in a separate motion, add a fourth full-time shift supervisor position.
Effective Jan. 2, the salary range for the shift supervisor position was approved between $15 and $19 per hour.
“We’re basically taking the one eliminated position from part-time to full-time,” Tharan explained.
Later, the commissioners promoted Mathias Smerkar to fill the vacant Public Safety shift supervisor at a salary of $16.96 per hour effective Jan. 6. The full-time position will not exceed 40 hours per week.
Other Business
• The commissioners agreed to lease a 2019 Ford F-350 truck from Clarion Ford at four payments of $11,983.66 through the COSTARS program.
Tharan noted that the new small dump truck will replace a plow truck at the Clarion County Jail that broke down about a month ago.
• A contract was renewed with Kevin Reichard for county engineering services. The new contract is effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 at a cost of $50 per hour.
• A contract on behalf on Public Safety with Mobilcom for license modifications was also approved effective Jan. 4 at a one-time fee of $2,800.
• County officials approved to change the internal control policy requiring all purchases totaling more than $100 to be approved through the county requisition process from the current $300 limit.
• A contract on behalf of Courts with Joyce Bailey for cleaning services at District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office was approved. The contract was effective Nov. 20, 2018 through termination at a cost of $120 per month, or $1,440 total for the year.
• Approval was given for Tri-County Animal Rescue Center to use the Veterans Memorial Park on Aug. 17 for its annual International Homeless Animals event.
