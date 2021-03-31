CLARION – Clarion County officials last week proclaimed their support for the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, along with the gun rights of county residents it protects.
At their meeting last Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved Resolution No. 6 of 2021, officially declaring Clarion County a “Second Amendment County.”
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from residents in just the last couple of months,” Brosius said of why the commissioners felt it was important to pass the resolution. “We looked into what we could do to express our support for the Second Amendment and to not trample on it in any way.”
“They wanted us to do it,” Tharan added.
In signing the statement of support, the commissioners expressed their opposition to any state or federal law that would infringe upon citizens’ rights to keep and bear arms.
“The Clarion County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand for Second Amendment rights and to oppose any effort to unconstitutionally restrict such rights of its citizens,” the proclamation states.
Tharan pointed out, however, that the resolution is non-binding and was not signed as the county’s reaction to any proposed gun control legislation.
“The Clarion County Board of Commissioners hereby declares Clarion County is a Second Amendment County, and as such shall celebrate, promote and preserve for the people of and in Clarion County their right to bear arms as guaranteed by the [U.S.] Constitution and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
In other business during the March 24 meeting, the commissioners also proclaimed April 4-10 as National Library Week, encouraging residents to explore all the services that local libraries offer.
“Libraries have long served as trusted institutions, often the heart of their cities, towns, schools and academic campuses,” the proclamation states, noting that libraries offer equipment and professional staff who “provide expertise, services and guidance for patrons to access credible sources and material [to make] their own informed decisions about the world today.”
During the celebratory week, according to the proclamation, Americans will mark April 6 as National Library Workers’ Day; April 7 as National Bookmobile Day; and April 8 as Take Action for Libraries Day.
“Libraries serve people of all ages, interests and backgrounds providing the resources and space to engage in lifelong learning,” states the proclamation. “During this week, we encourage all residents to visit our libraries and explore all that they have to offer.”
Other Business
• Approval was also given for Resolution No. 5 of 2021, which designates the Clarion County Housing Authority as the county’s provider for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
• A memorandum of understanding was renewed between Clarion and Forest counties regarding the 911 and emergency services provided by Clarion to Forest.
The 10-year contract is effective July 1 through June 30, 2031 at quarterly payments of $11,024, which includes an annual increase of 3 percent.
• County officials authorized the county’s application for a DCED State Facility Transition Program grant in the amount of $42,613 in relation to the impending closure of the Polk Center.
Made available to all adjoining counties of the Venango County facility, the commissioners said Clarion County’s allotment is based on the number of county residents employed by the facility.
• The commissioners also approved the county’s application for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency Grant, pending solicitor review, in the amount of $48,121. Money received through the grant will go toward the salaries of the county’s adult probation officers.
• The following maintenance agreements were approved: Jason Fyock for bi-weekly summer maintenance at Helen Furnace Park, effective May through October at a cost of $145 per mowing; Ken Gilbert to mow the Leeper Tower site at a cost of $40 per mowing; and Joe Rainey to mow the County Cemetery in Sligo and the East Brady Overlook at a cost of $35 and $50 per mowing respectively.