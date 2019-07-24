CLARION – Just days after flash floods ripped through several municipalities in Clarion County, county officials earlier this week did their part to hopefully open the door for disaster relief help from the state.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for Clarion County. The declaration was made in response to the July 19 flooding that caused severe damage to several homes and businesses throughout the county.
“The disaster has endangered the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in Clarion County, and threatens to create problems greater in scope than Clarion County may be able to resolve,” the declaration states. “Emergency management measures are required to reduce the severity of this disaster and to protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Clarion County.”
With the approval of the declaration, the document continues, “the commissioners direct the Clarion County Public Safety director to coordinate the activities of the emergency response, to take all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency.”
“It’s devastating,” Tharan said of the damage that the flooding caused, especially in and around the New Bethlehem area. He said that he and state Rep. Donna Oberlander traveled to New Bethlehem Saturday morning, July 20, and were shocked by the extent of the damage caused by the flash flooding of the small Leasure Run. “We were in awe of how the power of moving water destroys things so rapidly — how fast it can jump and how fast it goes down.”
According to Clarion County Emergency Management Agency operations and training officer Denny Logue, seven Clarion County municipalities — including New Bethlehem and Hawthorn boroughs, and Salem, Beaver, Redbank, Porter and Elk townships — are in the process of declaring or have already declared a state of emergency within their borders. This high number of municipal emergency declarations, he said, brings the disaster to a county-wide level.
“Now we’re trying to get the figures on actually how much uninsured damage there was,” Logue said, noting that the figures collected by the municipalities will be sent to the western offices of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). Once evaluated by PEMA, the local figures will then be sent to Harrisburg for the consideration of disaster relief help. “Then it will be up to the people in Harrisburg to do what they need to do. Right now, we’re just trying to get the figures to them [PEMA] so we can move along.”
Brosius explained that Clarion County Emergency Management director Randall Stahlman was in Erie on Tuesday meeting with PEMA officials about the flooding.
“He thought PEMA would have someone down here Thursday (July 25) to evaluate the damage,” Brosius said.
Although the county is still waiting on figures from several municipal officials, Logue said the county is aware that the Redbank Valley Primary School — which had approximately a foot of water throughout the building — sustained “a lot of uninsured damage.”
“A lot of the township supervisors are still out inspecting their roads and bridges,” he said. “It may be one or two more weeks before we actually get all the numbers in.”
As additional information continues to come in, Logue said that to the best of the county’s knowledge, only one resident was displaced as a result of the flooding.
“They are out of their home,” he said. “They’re trying to find a place for this person.”
In addition, he said he is aware that multiple roads — including Oak Grove Road in Elk Township, and Porter Mill, Old State and Spruce Hollow roads in Salem Township — are still closed.
“We’re still waiting on damage assessment from our local coordinators,” Logue said. “We should be getting that in by the end of the week.”
According to reports, Logue said between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half inches of rain fell in the area within a two-hour period last Friday night.
“It was incredible and quick,” he said, noting that Routes 208 and 338 were also flooded. “It [the rain] just seemed to come at an angle down through the county.”
Officials also praised the the efforts of local fire companies, PennDOT crews and municipal officials during and after the flooding.
“The first responders in our area did a great job in helping people out,” Tharan said, adding that the one thing he hopes people realize in the wake of the recent events is just how fast something tragic can happen. “We always think that it can’t happen to me, but who would have ever thought that water from a little run would end up in parking lots across the street?”