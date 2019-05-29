CLARION – Clarion County is about to get an app for that (tourism and promotions).
Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley Tuesday morning approved four requests from the Clarion County Tax Committee, including $10,000 for the creation of a phone app to promote activities and various locations in Clarion County.
The creation of a phone app for $10,000 with Clarion Cooperative LLC was approved, pending approval by the Clarion County solicitor.
Clarion Cooperative LLC includes a committee of Clarion University students, faculty and staff, according to Joseph Croskey, an assistant professor in the Student Success Center.
Croskey explained that the Clarion Cooperative has 90 days to complete the project, once the proposal is officially approved. The project was developed after a meeting between Croskey and Mike Vereb, a member of the Hotel Tax Committee. The committee makes recommendations and it is up to the commissioners to approve the requests.
“I created an app for the students on campus and Mike was interested,” said Croskey. “We started talking about doing an app for the county” to support tourism.
“Mike pulled a group together of people that settled here but weren’t from here,” he continued. “Some were faculty and some were students; some were people who were from Clarion, left and came back. We were trying to come up with different activities that might be included as we try to create an app. We formed the cooperative to provide that service.”
A committee of 12 assists the Clarion Cooperative and includes students, faculty and staff.
The new app will be available in formats for Apple and Android.
“What we hope is that we can create an online environment that is engaging and people will come back for more content,” said Croskey. “We’ve enlisted some Clarion graduates to help in terms of writing about things to do in Clarion County and interesting places to visit. We’re going to have those people creating engaging content and hopefully the content will be engaging enough to drive some visitors and traffic to the county as well as the website.
“If we are increasing the number of people coming to restaurants and whatever; if they’re in the county and using the app, hopefully people will see the benefit of paying for advertising in the app and website. That will be the long-term goal.”
Students helped Croskey develop the first app, CU Succeed, and plan to help with the new one.
Croskey is responsible for the Clarion University Advising Office, Act 101 programs, and helps out with the Honors Program in Becht Hall.
Three other Hotel Tax grant requests approved Tuesday included:
• An application from the Wolf’s Corners Fair Committee for $2,295 for marketing.
• An application from St. Joseph’s 4th of July Committee for $2,000 for marketing.
• An application from the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau for $7,500 to erect a tower to provide Wi-fi connectivity to tourism businesses.
Other Business
• Commissioners approved a resolution designating two Sheriff Dept. vehicles as having little to no value. The vehicles will be donated to the Clarion County Career Center for training.
• Commissioners announced Clarion County Recycling Days are June 8 and Sept. 21 at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
• Commissioners also approved multiple contracts on behalf of Developmental Disabilities, Early Intervention, and Children and Youth Services.