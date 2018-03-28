CLARION – On the heels of a decision earlier this month to split the Human Resources department with the creation of two new positions, Clarion County Commissioners earlier this week filled the remaining vacancy of director of employee relations and asset management.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously agreed to hire Tim Cochran as director of employee relations and asset management effective Monday, March 26 at a salary of $39,400.
Cochran, a Knox native and 1983 graduate of Keystone High School, spent a total of 12 years with the United States Army where he gained experience in the human resources field. He later returned to the area to earn a degree from Clarion University and worked for a year in the business office at Clarion Area School District, before starting a 24-year career with Terry Kahle.
“I started in the government sector, which was always where I wanted to end up,” Cochran said.
In addition to his work experience, Cochran noted that he is very active in the Knox community with involvement in the fire department, ambulance service, Boy Scouts and Little League.
When asked why Cochran was hired through the commissioners instead of the county’s salary board — which consists of Tharan, Brosius, Heasley and county Treasurer Tom McConnell — as practiced in the past, Clarion County solicitor Christopher Gabriel cited a county-wide change in the hiring process.
“It is a little bit of a change...but it’s a change to put it in the right direction,” Gabriel said of the hiring process. He said that while he understands the county has always left both job creation and hiring to its salary board, that is not how the process is supposed to occur as per the County Code. “As we are find things that are done in a way that is maybe old or needs updated, we are changing them.”
According to Gabriel, County Code states that the salary board is responsible for determining the number of positions in the county, as well as the salaries for those positions. When it comes to hiring the people to fill the positions, he said, the final decision should be left to the elected row officers whose department the job falls under.
“This is the right way to do it,” he said, adding that because the director of employee relations and asset management falls under the commissioners’ umbrella, county code states they should be the ones to determine who fills it.
A question also arose regarding how Cochran learned of the vacancy when the position for which he was hired was not advertised.
Tharan responded that Cochran had inquired about another position with the county, and while he didn’t know an exact number, “quite a few” other potential hirees were interviewed for Cochran’s job.
The commissioners were further asked about the existence of a job description for the title of director of employee relations and asset management, to which Tharan replied that Cochran, along with Venango County human resources director Jill Nick, are currently working to rewrite descriptions for all county positions.
“We found a lot of inequities in various job descriptions,” Tharan explained. “We contracted with [Nick], and she will be working with Mr. Cochran to come up with job descriptions for every position in the county.”
Other Business
• The following proclamations from the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry were approved for 2017: Citizen of the Year, Jean Smith; Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year, Jeff Sharrar; Lifetime Achievement Award, Elaine Moore; Business of the Year — Economic Development Division — Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep; Business of the Year — Community Service Division — Clarion Rotary Club.
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 6 of 2018, which outlines a TEFRA agreement with Penn Highlands Healthcare of DuBois enabling the hospital to refinance land it owns in Clarion County. The agreement required the commissioners’ approval because of Penn Highlands’ tax exempt status in the county. The agreement comes at no cost or obligation to the county.
• A $400,000 probation grant from PCCD for the Clarion County Intermediate Punishment Program was approved. The term of the grant is July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
• Resolution No. 7 of 2018, declaring that excess furniture in the Haskell Building has little to no value and should be disposed of, was approved.
