CLARION – It may be the smallest municipality in Clarion County, but Brady Township topped the minds of county officials earlier this week as the commissioners offered support for two different projects in the area.
During their meeting on Tuesday, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley first approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), easement agreement and upcoming letter of support for the Brady Tunnel rehabilitation project spearheaded by the Allegheny Valley Land Trust (AVLT), which owns the tunnel.
“The attorneys have looked at all that and everything’s fine,” Tharan told his fellow commissioners, noting that the board could also approve a letter of support for the project that is expected in the next few days.
According to AVLT representative Chris Ziegler, the project will include the rehabilitation of the half-mile railroad tunnel located in Phillipston.
“We want to open it back up for pedestrian traffic,” Ziegler said. She explained that once completed, the tunnel will connect the five miles of the northern part of the trail to the 30 miles of the southern trail. “It’s an integral part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail lines.”
The AVLT was not the only organization to receive support from the county, however, as the commissioners also awarded Brady Township $10,000 in Liquid Fuels money for its seal coat project.
“This was kind of an emergency project that came down last minute,” Brosius said, adding that the seal coat project will coincide with a PennDOT project in the same area of Phillipston that connects to one of the township’s roads. “To fix the whole thing right, the township has to do some things, as well as the state.”
Rick Bresso, who attended the meeting on behalf of the township, said PennDOT’s work includes installing a catch basin and digging a ditch for water on its portion of the roadway. In turn, the township will put in another catch basin, tie into the ditch and regrade the road. The township will finish the project by tarring and chipping the roadway to hopefully prevent it from eroding as it has done in the past.
“[PennDOT] is supposed to start the third or fourth week of this month,” Bresso said, noting that he hoped the work from both parties would eliminate a constant problem of water pooling all along the road.
Although the Liquid Fuels money awarded by the commissioners was $4,000 less than they initially applied for, Bresso and other township representatives were grateful for the help.
“On behalf of the township, I would like to thank all three of you commissioners for approving our request,” township secretary and treasurer Cheryl Bresso said. “It’s going to be greatly, greatly appreciated.”
With just 55 residents and 1.4 miles of roadway, Brosius said Brady Township is the smallest municipality in the county.
“It’s good to help out the small folks too,” he said.
Heasley echoed Brosius’ sentiments, stating that this marks the first time Brady Township has requested Liquid Fuels money for a project since at least 2008.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved a letter of support for Karns City Communities That Care in its efforts to receive a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for new programming.
Following the meeting on Tuesday, KCCTC executive director Jeff Hogan said that the JAG funding would be used to help Communities That Care Phase 5, which would cover the costs associated with the implementation and evaluation of two evidence-based prevention programs that will be launched this fall.
“We probably won’t hear back if we get this grant until this October,” he said, noting that KCCTC also recently hosted the University of Colorado Boulder to discuss a possible grant for a third evidence-based program to start the following fall.
Recognizing in their letter of support that JAG money is set aside for local government use, the commissioners said that they believe that the project proposed by KCCTC will “provide a direct local benefit,” and that funding the project at the state level is “in the best interests of our local unit of government.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved to change the due date of the next property tax appeal deadline from Sept. 1, 2019 to August 1, 2019 to give the county and the taxpayer more time to prepare for the fall hearings.
• Resolution No. 8 of 2018 — stating that Clarion County is a Fair Housing participant was approved.
• Due to the gymnasium renovation project at Clarion University, the polling location for Clarion District 3 (the Marwick Boyd building) was relocated to the Rhea Lumber building located at 840 Wood Street in Clarion.
• May was proclaimed Foster Family Month.
• The commissioners approved a proclamation celebrating the 200th anniversary of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pa.
