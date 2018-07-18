CLARION – Grant applications for improvements in two local communities garnered the support of Clarion County officials at their regular meeting last week.
During their meeting on July 11, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved documents lending their support to New Bethlehem Borough’s Penn Street bridge repair project and the Brady Tunnel renovation project.
In one piece of business, the commissioners voted to support New Bethlehem’s efforts to receive a Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Grant to repair a Penn Street Bridge over Leasure Run.
According to documentation, the bridge repairs would keep pedestrians safe and allow the borough to widen Walnut Street so large trucks entering and exiting the J.M. Smucker peanut butter plant will be able to make the tight turn onto Penn Street without going over sidewalks, endangering citizens.
In their letter of support, the commissioners praised New Bethlehem Borough’s initiative to keep its residents safe, dedication to the local economy and integrity for wanting to improve the town’s infrastructure.
“Because of all this, we the Clarion County Commissioners greatly recommend New Bethlehem Borough’s application for the Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Grant,” the commissioners wrote. “This grant will help New Bethlehem Borough make much needed repairs to the Penn Street bridge, which is a critical point of infrastructure for the local economy to thrive.”
In a similar measure, the commissioners also passed Resolution No. 11 of 2018, to sign on as applicants for a state state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for the Brady Tunnel and Trail Revitalization project.
“This is just part of the process for applying for the grant to renovate the Brady Tunnel,” Tharan explained.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the commissioners heard a report from Tricia Mazik, resource conservation technician for the Clarion County Conservation District, in regard to the organization’s ongoing attempt to repair an acid mine treatment system at the Clarion County Park.
“We need to do a whole overhaul to correct the acid mine drainage problem that is there,” Mazik explained, asking the county officials to consider making a contribution to a 15 percent match required for the Conservation District to secure a Growing Greener grant through the Department of Environmental Protection to complete the project.
According to Mazik, the Clarion County Conservation District has two options for repairing the acid mine drainage. One option includes treating the iron and aluminum at the site for a cost of approximately $102,000. A second option would include the installation of a manganese treatment bed to treat manganese as well as the iron and aluminum for an additional $120,000.
“For the Growing Greener grant, I’m suggesting that we request just to treat the iron and aluminum...[and] save the manganese for later,” she continued, citing the magnitude of the added cost, and time constraints for the grant as factors for simply sticking to the $102,000 project.
“Manganese is not toxic like aluminum and iron, so it’s not quite as detrimental to the stream,” she added, explaining that the stream ultimately goes into the Clarion River. “We are trying to improve the Clarion River; that’s our overall goal.”
With approximately $10,000 in matching funds already in hand from the Conservation District and its consulting firm working on the project, Mazik said she needed an approximately $5,000 commitment from the county to complete the grant application before its July 13 deadline.
She said, however, that the county’s commitment could include maintenance costs for keeping the acid mine drain clear and fully operational.
“The match does not have to be 100 percent cash,” she said. “It can be in-kind as well.”
Agreeing that the project is important for the county, the commissioners unanimously agreed to commit up to $8,000 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the grant application. Brosius noted that the funding can be used for green spaces and parks.
“It’s something that really needs cleaned up,” Tharan said of the acid mine site.
Other Business
• The purchase of a new fire alarm system from MVS Security for the Clarion County Jail was approved in the amount of $23,423.81.
“The fire alarm that was there defunked,” Tharan explained, noting that jail officials had to take immediate action to replace the broken system. “The new system is now in and working.”
• The commissioners also approved a letter of support for Clarion Borough and the Miles Brothers’ application for a Multimodal Transportation Fund Program grant.
• VFW Post 2145 was granted permission to use Veterans Memorial Park and gazebo from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 for the Patriot Day Service.
• A contract on behalf of the public defender with Cory S. Ricci to serve as assistant public defender was approved. The contract was effective July 1 at a salary of $25,000 and up to $500 for training.
• The commissioners approved a contract on behalf of Developmental Disabilities (DD) with the Center for Community Resources for supports coordination for Clarion County DD consumers at a cost of $2,200. The contract is effective July 1 through June 30, 2019.
