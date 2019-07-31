CLARION – A bridge repair project in New Bethlehem recently garnered the support of Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley.
At their July 23 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a letter of support for New Bethlehem Borough’s application for a Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Grant to repair the Penn Street Bridge located over Leasure Run.
“This grant will help New Bethlehem Borough make much needed repairs to the Penn Street Bridge, which is a critical point of infrastructure for the local economy to thrive,” the commissioners wrote in their letter lending support for the project. They noted that the bridge is used daily by large trucks delivering shipments to the J. M. Smucker peanut butter factory. “Without trucks being able to access the J. M. Smucker Company plant, that business and the local economy would take a major hit.”
According to the commissioners, the bridge repair project is also necessary to keep pedestrians in town safe. If awarded the grant, New Bethlehem would be able to widen Walnut Street enabling large trucks to turn onto Penn Street without having to spill onto sidewalks and curbs.
“New Bethlehem Borough has shown their concern for the safety of their residents, their dedication to the local economy and businesses that keep out country thriving, and integrity for wanting to improve their infrastructure to make the community a better place,” the commissioners wrote.
Despite the flash flooding of Leasure Run on July 19, the commissioners noted at the meeting that the needed repairs were not the result of the floodwater, and that borough officials have been planning the bridge work for several months.
“They applied for this project last year, but were denied,” Heasley said, noting that the borough decided to try for the grant again this year. “The bridge is still intact and usable right now, even after the flooding.”
Also during last Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners heard from Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom, who reported that the county was once again asked by the state Secretary of Health to participate in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program grant.
“This is a collaborative grant between the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health,” Stom said. He explained that Clarion County participated in the program last year by providing redacted information on overdose deaths. By participating in the program again this year, the county will receive $20,000 in funding by way of a CDC grant. “That’s funding that does not come out of county taxpayers’ pockets.”
While last year’s grant money was used for equipment purchases, Stom said he plans to use this year’s funding to establish a “quick response team” of volunteers and professionals who will respond to suicides to provide support to the families and first responders on scene.
“They will be specially trained to work within that loss and shock setting,” he said, adding that the team will be made up of volunteers including mental health professionals, suicide prevention and outreach representatives, as well as community members who have been touched by suicide.
The team will be modeled after Butler County’s Lost Team, which will provide training to the newly formed Clarion County team, Stom said.
“As soon as we finish getting our community partners set up we’ll begin seeking out volunteers,” he explained. Stom said he anticipates half of the grant to be completed by the end of July, with the remainder to be in hand by the end of the fiscal year.
Other Business
• The purchase of the remaining 20 windows for the back of the courthouse at a cost of $46,593 was approved. The windows will be purchased from Pella Window & Door Co. The commissioners also approved the rental of a high lift for window installation from GM Equipment Rentals at a cost of $2,155.50.
• Also approved was the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for the county MH/DD department from Redbank Chevrolet through Costars at a cost of $27,252.