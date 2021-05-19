CLARION – Following up on a discussion from last month, Clarion County officials recently presented information about the sources of the county’s current debt and how that debt could potentially be paid off before its maturity date in 2030.
Outlining a history of Clarion County’s expenditures, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley traced county purchases of the current jail in 1993, the old hospital for Human Services in 2002 and the Administration Building in 2011, which incurred debt along the way.
“When they bought this building, they had $7 million in debt,” Tharan said.
In 2016, Tharan said, the current board of commissioners refinanced the county debt at an interest rate of 2.65 percent, bringing the debt total to $5,664,061.
By continuing to make regular payments, Tharan reported that the county’s current debt stands at $3,929,544.76, which is set to mature on Dec. 31, 2030. He pointed out that if the county continues to make the monthly payments of $38,000, it will accrue a total of $1,203,701 in interest from conception to end.
“As you can see, it’s prudent to try to get rid of that debt,” he said, noting that the county would save $506,152 in interest if the debt was paid off by Sept. 1.
While that is one possibility, Tharan said that the county may want to “take it slower.”
“We want to be very prudent, do what we need to do, figure it out,” county fiscal director Rose Logue said, adding that she doesn’t want the county to find itself in a situation where it would have to borrow money again to finish projects. “That’s what we’re going to be doing over the next few months.”
When asked how the county is able to consider a payoff, the commissioners and Logue said the opportunity couldn’t be attributed to one thing, but a “plethora of little changes,” such as applying for more grants, using county maintenance workers for construction projects, and fiscal responsibility.
“On the budget side, we tried to budget for what we thought was going to happen and had some contingency reserve, [which] most times we didn’t tap in to,” Logue explained, adding that the county looks at every dollar when it comes to spending. “I think it was a lot of planning and holding to the budget.”
In addition, county officials also cited a growing fund balance and the adopted “pay-as-you go” approach to county spending.
“In other words, we don’t borrow money,” Tharan said, pointing out that since 2016, the county has spent a total of $1,832,000 on pay-as-you-go projects. “We only do what we can afford to do.”
Through the fiscal plan, the commissioners said they hope to achieve five objectives for the county regarding the debt. Those objectives include retiring the debt before its maturity date, decreasing the debt service tax to match the amount of general fund money that can be applied toward the principle, eliminating the debt service tax, completing the capital improvement plan and continuing to pursue grants.
“We’ll put all the pieces together and then have a realistic amount that we can pay from the general fund towards the debt,” Logue said. “But we’re definitely going to be resetting the debt service tax in 2022 because we’re going to set it equal to our debt service payment, whatever that may be.”
CHIRP Grants
Still Available in
Clarion County
There is still time for business owners in the hospitality industry to apply for relief funding through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
During the May 11 meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners, Jill Foys of the Northwest Commission reported that while more than $200,000 of Clarion County’s CHIRP allocation is about to be dispersed to eligible businesses, there is still more funding to be allocated.
Businesses eligible for CHIRP funding include hotels, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, restaurants, caterers, bars and more.
“We want to make sure we’re making every effort to get that money on the street here in Clarion County,” Foys said, explaining that the county was initially allocated $435,363 in CHIRP funding from the state.
According to Foys, as of last week, the Northwest Commission will disperse CHIRP grants to 16 approved Clarion County businesses in the hospitality industry — including seven restaurants, six hotels, two bars and a campground — based on calculated percentages of what those businesses would be eligible to receive.
“The goal was to help as many businesses in Clarion County as we could,” she said, pointing out that $285,000 in CHIRP grants will be distributed to the local businesses.
With just under $146,000 of the county’s CHIRP funding still available, Foys said the county will continue to accept applications from eligible businesses through June 15, with the grants to be awarded before mid-July.
“We have to have all the money dispersed by July 15, or it goes back to the state,” she said, adding that grants must be dispersed in increments of $5,000. “We’ll continue to accept applications until the money is gone, or June 15.”
Business owners interested in applying for the CHIRP grant can visit www.northwestpa.org, or call the Northwest Commission at (814) 677-4800 and ask for Rebecca Beach.