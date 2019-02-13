KITTANNING – A statewide plan to change the Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP) was met with resistance last week as Armstrong County officials spoke against the changes that they claim will hurt local residents and the county’s economy.
Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai explained that in June 2018, during the final hours of the passage of the state budget, the state Legislature made changes to the Human Services Fiscal Code directing the Department of Human Services to provide the MATP through a statewide or regional brokerage system, moving away from the current “coordinated” system in which each county is more involved with the program.
Fabian said that the plan takes away the local administration and replaces it with big corporations operating the transportation services.
“It’s going to impact our riders,” he said, noting that Town and Country Transit, which currently provides the transportation services in Armstrong County, expects to cut at least 75 percent of its employees due to the impending change.
Town and Country Transit general manager Patti Lynn Johnston wrote to the commissioners about the change, noting that the impact “would be catastrophic” for the local services, and would “decimate the service, making it impossible to provide service at a reasonable cost for persons with disabilities and senior citizens of Armstrong County.”
All told, Fabian said, the economic impact to the county would be more than $550,000 as Town and Country Transit cuts employees and scales back on fuel, tires and other local purchases.
“It’s going to impact our economy pretty significantly,” Fabian said.
The county’s Area Agency on Aging director Janet Talerico said that the services offered by Town and County Transit are “vital, especially in a rural area.”
“It’s going to leave a lot of people stranded,” she said, adding that the shared ride program, which would likely be eliminated, is vital for those who attend the county’s various senior centers, and medical transports help many people on dialysis and who need to get to chemotherapy and other appointments.
“If anything, we need more transportation, [not less],” Fabian said.
The commissioners said that the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania also opposes the state changes.
The resolution approved last week states that if the state moves to a brokerage system, it will “result in many MATP trips being removed from that coordinated system which will increase costs overall, reduce coordination which will result in a significant loss in service productivity and reduce the geographic service area and hours of service, meaning seniors and persons with disabilities will see a reduction in available service.”
The resolution calls on the state to reverse it’s decision, and notes that the county commissioners will share their disapproval with the area’s delegation of state representatives and senators.
Other Business
• With work completed on the South Bethlehem Borough sidewalk project, the county approved $6,690 in leftover money from that work to be transferred to the Bradys Bend Township Water and Sewer Authority’s water interconnection project.
• Due to time delays in the project, the commissioners approved an increase of $21,000 for the water interconnect project between Bradys Bend Township and the Petroleum Valley Municipal Authority.
• The following were appointed to the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board: Snow Shearer of Kittanning, Alice Croyle of Ford City, Victoria Benton of Kittanning, William McCall of Parker and Cindy Reilly of Vandergrift.
