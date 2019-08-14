CLARION – Clarion County officials recently recognized a New Bethlehem area man for his successful coaching career in two varsity sports at Redbank Valley High School.
During their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously proclaimed Friday, Aug. 23 as “Dave Moore Day” throughout the county.
“Coach David Moore positively impacted many young men and women’s lives in Clarion County as a mentor and coach at Redbank Valley High School for over 30 years,” states the proclamation approved by the commissioners, noting the important role that sports instructors play in helping students obtain an effective education and career.
During his time at RVHS, Moore coached the Bulldogs varsity football team for 19 seasons, from 1979 to 1997, compiling a record of 118 wins, 51 losses and five ties with four Little 12 Conference Championships, one Eastern Division Conference Title and three District 9 AA Championships. He also coached the Lady Bulldogs varsity basketball team for 10 seasons, from 1995 to 2005, earning a record of 136 wins and 85 losses, and a District 9 Title.
“Coach Moore has influenced these young men and women, not only about athletics, but also life lessons, guiding these young men and women into the work force,” the proclamation states.
Due to his accomplishments on the field and court, Moore was a member of the inaugural class of the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. Earlier this year, he was also inducted into the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“He is kind of a rarity,” Brosius said, noting that Moore will be recognized at a ceremony prior to the first Bulldogs varsity football game of the season against Keystone High School on Aug. 23 at RVHS. “It should be a good game.”
Human Services Director
Also during the Aug. 13 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the hiring of Jillian Stephens to fill the vacant position of county Human Services Director.
In her new full-time role, Stephens will fill the void left by the retirement of long-time Human Services Director Kay Rupert in early 2018. Since Rupert’s retirement, the director’s responsibilities have been divided between CYS administrator Todd Kline and MH/DD coordinator Nancy Jeannerat, Tharan said.
“We need that person there so they’re not overloaded,” Tharan added of the need for the new hire.
Currently working for Venango County, Stephens is expected to step in as Clarion County Human Services Director on Sept. 9 at a salary of $67,000.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 18 of 2019 revising a request for a Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant in the amount of $1,093,447 to be used for transportation, infrastructure and utility improvements in support of the Glassworks Business Park development along Grand Avenue in Clarion.
• Linda Spoharski was appointed to a three-year term on MH/DD/EI Advisory Board beginning Sept. 24. In addition, John Stroup was reappointed to serve a two-year term on the Northwest Commission for a private sector seat from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
• New Bethlehem Biketoberfest was awarded $1,300 in Hotel Tax funding for marketing, event merchandise and giveaways. Organizers will receive $650 up front and $650 after the completion of the event.
• Approval was given to purchase a county advertisement for the Pennsylvania Tourism Magazine at a cost of $4,750.
• The commissioners approved the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox for MH/DD from Redbank Chevrolet. The vehicle will be purchased through the Costars program at a cost of $27,252.
Approval was also given for the three-year lease of a 2019 Ford Explorer from Clarion Ford for the jail. The vehicle will be leased through the Costars program for $10,812.39 per year using the jail’s pass through account.