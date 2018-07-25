CLARION – Contract negotiations between Clarion County and the newly formed Children and Youth Services employee union will continue.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius unanimously rejected a new union contract proposed by the United Mine Workers of America on behalf of the county’s CYS employees.
“I think there’s a little bit more work that needs to be done to that contract before we can approve it,” Tharan told his fellow commissioners, requesting that the contract be sent back to county solicitor Christopher Gabriel and union representatives to “tweak it a bit.”
Brosius agreed, stating that the proposed contract still required “a lot more work.”
Although Tharan said following the meeting that he could not discuss the specifics of the contract due to negotiations, he noted that one concern the county had with the contract was that it still included language regarding the collection of fair share from county employees who don’t belong to the union.
“The Supreme Court recently ruled fair share to be unconstitutional,” Tharan explained on Tuesday afternoon. “We could not approve the contract the way it was presented.”
According to Tharan, the county has been negotiating a contract with the CYS employees for more than a year, since the formation of the union in May 2017.
“There was no union prior to that,” Tharan said. “They are working from the beginning.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a modification to the 2014 Community Development Block Grant Program to include East Brady Borough’s Second Avenue project that was originally part of the 2015 funding.
“We had some unspent money in 2014 that we needed to use,” Clarion County Planning and Development director Kristy Amato said, in recommending the commissioners approve the action.
• During its brief meeting prior to the commissioners’ meeting, the salary board unanimously created two full-time buildings custodian positions — one at 35 hours per week and the other at 40 hours per week — at a salary range of $8.25 to $12.50.
The commissioners then repositioned current county buildings and grounds maintenance employees Shirley June Shirey (35 hours) and Jay Nugget (40 hours) to fill the recently created positions at their current salaries.
• September was proclaimed “Foodstock Month” to support Clarion County families in need and raise awareness for the annual collection of non-perishable food items during Autumn Leaf Festival.
• Kelsey Montgomery was hired to fill a vacant caseworker position in the CYS department effective July 24. The position is full-time (35 hours) at a salary of $24,731.
• County officials approved the purchase of an RTV utility vehicle for use at the Clarion County Park at a cost of $10,826.60. The purchase will be completed through the COSTARS program.
