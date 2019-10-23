KITTANNING – With Veterans Day approaching, Armstrong County officials last week honored all veterans, and gave a special shout-out to the county’s Honor Guard.
With a large contingent of Honor Guard members in attendance at the Oct. 17 meeting, county commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai proclaimed Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
County Veterans Affairs director Kathy Rashlich noted that there are around 7,000 veterans living in Armstrong County, and that she enjoys working with them and being able to help them and their families.
Rashlich and the commissioners also commended the Honor Guard members for their dedication in taking part in the many funerals across the area for veterans.
“They give up their personal things to be there,” Rashlich said, adding that the Honor Guard members are there to support veterans’ families through some of the toughest times.
“We appreciate what you do,” Renshaw told the Honor Guard members.
Fabian explained that the county reinstated funding for the Honor Guard several years ago, and he pledged to continue to do so.
Honor Guard Commander Ralph Fahlor thanked the county for its support.
In addition to the Veterans Day proclamation, the commissioners also proclaimed Oct. 21-27 as National Business Women’s Week, with members of the local Business and Professional Women’s Club on hand at the meeting.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a change order related to the ongoing work on the courthouse parking lot, which is being done by Holbein Inc. Although the changes included additional work at the site, the actual cost of the project was reduced by $771 because the contractor opted to excavate the site rather than bring in milling equipment to mill down the existing pavement.
• Approval was given for Armstrong County Community Action to apply for a $148,000 grant as part of the Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund Plan. Officials said the funding will be used to rent nine apartments in the Kittanning and Ford City areas which are used as emergency shelters for various county agencies.
• Brian Bozlosky of 2 Crew Security & Surveillance in Kittanning was appointed to the Tri-County Workforce Development Board for a term to expire on Sept. 30, 2020.
• Jodi Beers of Kittanning was named to the county’s Census 2020 Complete County Committee.