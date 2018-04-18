CLARION – Clarion County officials are looking to purchase a new trailer for the maintenance department, but initial plans to do so last week were put on hold.
During their regular meeting last Wednesday, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously tabled a motion to purchase a 14-foot long trailer to be used by the county’s maintenance department.
“After we got the prices and went to check, all the 14-foot trailers were gone,” Tharan explained while making the motion to table the purchase, noting that the trailers would be out of stock for at least six weeks.
Due to the extended wait time until the shorter trailers are available, Tharan said the county was instead going to check the prices of 16-foot trailers.
“We want to look at a flat [trailer] that they can pull their equipment with,” Tharan said. He added that a trailer will come in handy for maintenance employees to not only haul equipment, but store tools and other materials when working at different job sites instead of having to run back and forth. “It will save a lot of time and labor and keep all the tools dry and safe.”
Initially, the county inquired with three local businesses — Hypoint Sales, Auto & Truck Specialities and Wolf’s Auto —on pricing for a variety of different trailers. The original six quotes ranged in price from $2,300 for a 7-foot-by-14-foot double axle trailer to $7,418 for a six-foot-by-14-foot Aluma.
Since the trailer prices were under a certain amount, Tharan said the county was not required to go through the bidding process for the purchase.
Other Business
• Approval was given for New Bethlehem’s Peanut Butter Festival, Cook Forest’s Sawmill Herb Festival and Fryburg’s Mayfest to each receive $500 from the Hotel Tax Account.
• Kevin Eberle was hired as a part-time 911 dispatcher effective April 1 at $11.73 per hour. David Blum was hired as a part-time park ranger at $9.49 per hour effective April 2.
It was also announced that Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee hired Teddy “Lance” Theiss as a part-time sheriff’s deputy at $12.01 per hour effective April 2.
• A proclamation commending Jonah Hubauer for earning the rank of Eagle Scout was approved. For his project, Hubauer organized a musical instrument clinic for Clarion County homeschooled students.
• The following mowing contracts were approved for 2018: Joe Rainey for the East Brady Overlook, $50 per mow; and Joshua Anthony for the Clarion County Cemetery, $40 per mow.
