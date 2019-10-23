CLARION – In anticipation of the November election, Clarion County officials earlier this week took action to shift county legal responsibilities from Seidle Law PC to Logue and Urik PC.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved three motions assigning the county’s juvenile defender, assistant county solicitor and CYS solicitor contracts to Logue and Urik PC effective Nov. 1.
“[Everything] is staying the same,” Tharan said of the contracts. “We’re just transferring them over.”
The actions were necessary in anticipation of current county assistant solicitor Sara Seidle taking on a new role as Clarion County Common Pleas Judge in the new year.
“Sara’s wrapping stuff up and transferring all clients to us,” explained attorney Christy Logue, who along with attorney Ashley Urik, has been a member of the county’s legal team under Seidle Law.
According to Logue, Seidle — who is no longer accepting new clients — hopes to have all of her stuff wrapped up by the beginning of December, at which point all open cases still under Seidle’s name will be transferred to Logue and Urik.
“We’ll remain the county’s assistant solicitor,” Logue said, noting that the law firm was named in all the contracts so any attorney employed by Logue and Urik PC can assist the county’s legal needs.
Christopher Gabriel of the Sewickly-based law firm, Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis & Stotler LLC will continue his duties as Clarion County’s solicitor.
Logue pointed out that she and Urik will be opening their own law office in the former Ray Scott Law Office building along Liberty Street in Clarion.
“Ashley and I are opening the new law office effective Nov. 11,” she said.
Other Business
• The retirements of Randall Stahlman (Public Safety EMA) and Denise Johnson (CYS) were accepted effective Nov. 30 and Oct. 1 respectively.
In addition, the resignations of Cheryl Miller (CYS), effective Oct. 14; Jayne Daugherty (Assessment), effective Oct. 16; Blaze Hildebrand (Corrections), effective Oct. 14; and Lexis Twentier (Courts), effective Oct. 23, were accepted.
• H. Eugene Burns and Larry Gourley were reappointed terms on the Clarion County Industrial Authority.
Burns’ term runs from June 30 through June 30, 2021, while Gourley’s term is effective June 30, 2018 through June 30, 2020.
• A contract on behalf of CYS with Pentz Run Youth Services for IL case management services was approved. The contract is effective July 1 through June 30, 2020 at a cost of $275,000 with a county match of $37,015.