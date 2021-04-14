CLARION – The sun may soon be setting on Clarion County’s more than $3 million debt, according to county officials earlier this week.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a motion tasking county administrators to gather facts and figures concerning the county debt for possible pay-off of the full amount.
According to Tharan, over the past five years, the commissioners have been able to reduce the debt from $5,664,061 to the current balance of $3,959,601 by refinancing and making payments of $38,000 per month.
“If we were to pay off the debt this year, we will save approximately $506,000 in interest,” Tharan said, pointing out that the note is not scheduled to be paid off until Dec. 31, 2030.
Tharan explained that the ability to pay off the loan has resulted from extra monies resulting from the county receiving more in debt service tax payments from county residents than they pay each month.
“Currently, we have $502,630 in that account,” he said, noting that the money from the account can be placed entirely on the principle that is owed, which would drop the amount owed to around $3.4 million.
With approximately $400,000 left in the account for payment, he said, the final amount owed should be about $3 million.
“If we paid it all off, that would be the number,” Tharan continued. As another possible scenario, he explained, the county could pay off a portion of the debt, leaving the money owed for the Human Services building which can be recouped as rent from the state. “Those are some of the numbers we have to get figured out and finalized.”
In addition to the debt payoff, the motion also included a measure for the possible sunsetting or reduction of the county’s debt service tax of 1.5 mills charged each year to count residents.
“There will be some some sort of tax decrease in Clarion County,” Tharan said.
The motion called for all information to be gathered and presented at the commissioners’ meeting on May 11.
In other business at the April 13 meeting, the commissioners also approved to send a letter of intent for technical assistance through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
According to Healsey, Clarion County hopes to conduct an analysis and study of fire departments and ambulance emergency services.
“The goal is to identify the needs of the [emergency] services, common problems and challenges, which will lead to a potential solution to any kind of emergency service issues that we find,” Heasley said. “The bottom line is that we want to prevent somebody calling the 911 center and getting a message that we’ll send the next available unit.”
Pointing to the severity of the problem mentioned by Heasley, County Public Safety director Jeff Smathers said that out of five ambulance services in the county, one is routinely out of service.
“When you take one out of five out of service, that means somebody has to travel quite a distance to cover a call,” he said. “It’s not good for us, and it’s not good for them.”
In order to help with the ambulance study, the commissioners also approved the creation of the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force comprised of eight county emergency personnel — including Heasley, Ed Goth of New Bethlehem, Smathers, Steven Davis of Clarion Hospital, Jon Weaver of Knox Ambulance Service, Steve Merryman of Shippenville Ambulance Service, Fred Vasbinder of Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and Roxanne Ryan of East Brady Ambulance Service.
“The commissioners know that the services that our five EMS organizations provide are vital to the health and safety of our citizens and visitors to the county,” a statement released by the commissioners explains. “The issues faced within Clarion County are not just a local issue, but something that is hitting the entire commonwealth.”
In addition to working with DCED to complete the study, the commissioners said, the task force will also work with and educate the “local elected officials and their residents to accomplish the goals of the study.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 7 of 2021, which opposes the implementation of Act 88 of 2012 P3 Program regarding the tolling of bridges on Pennsylvania interstates, especially those in Clarion County.
• An agreement with Rodgers Clock Service was approved for annual service of the courthouse’s clock tower at a cost of $345.
• The following renovation plans from architect Amos Rudolph were approved: courthouse basement, $6,300; probation office facade, $2,450; vaccination center, $1,800; courthouse rear, $1,480; and ADA countertops in county offices.
• The purchase of a Generic Industrial diesel engine generator from Kelly Generator & Equipment Inc. was approved at a cost of $60,732.