Harrisburg – The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s June auction will feature more than 200 vehicles for public purchase on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.
There will be a wide selection of front- and all-wheel drive sedans, mini-vans, Police Interceptors, pick-up trucks, SUVs, utility vehicles and more from manufacturers such Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, and Jeep. Vehicles in the auction seized by state law enforcement agencies include: 2014 Nissan Altima, 2011 Mercedes 550, and 2005 Kawasaki Eliminator.
As part of efforts to ensure a safe auction environment, in-person access on the day of the auction is limited to registered public buyers and dealers only, with no guests. Masks and social distancing will be required for entry on preview days and the day of the auction. Masks and sanitizing products will be available for those who arrive without them. No food or beverage service will be provided at the auction site.
Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles runs now through Sunday, June 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, June 20, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.
The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.
The June auction is the third of six auctions planned for 2021. More information on this auction, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.