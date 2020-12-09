KITTANNING – Sometimes a good deed is rewarded. This is certainly the case of one homeless hound that Orphans of the Storm (OOTS) near Kittanning rescued last year.
Because of a dog named Paris, the shelter is receiving national attention and has the chance to win $25,000 in the Petco Foundation annual Holiday Wishes campaign.
“When we rescued Paris and her puppies, she tested positive for Parvo. She wasn’t expected to live and spent a month at the vets. Now she has a wonderful life with one of our fantastic volunteers, Nicole Kalanavich,” said Shelter Manager Bethann Galbraith.
Kalanavich, of Rural Valley, submitted Paris’ tale and it was chosen as one of the top 50 national winners from thousands submitted across the country.
“I’m so excited that Paris’ story was selected! OOTS does a tremendous amount of work to save countless animals in need, so it’s rewarding to be able to do something to help the shelter in return,” said Kalanavich.
In her story, she highlighted how adopting Paris made her life better by giving daily reminders to slow down and find happiness in the small, ordinary moments of their day.
The shelter is asking everyone to help by voting. From now through Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. all are encouraged to visit http://wshe.es/6HJfBv7W and vote for Orphans of the Storm: Nicole Kalanavich’s story about Paris.
“We encourage our community of animal lovers to vote for Paris’ story so we can help more homeless pets like her,” said Galbraith.
Orphans of the Storm is located in Rayburn Township and provides temporary shelter for unwanted and abused animals.
To learn more about the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes campaign, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.