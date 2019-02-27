NEW BETHLEHEM – A musical tradition continues in the Redbank Valley this weekend as nearly 50 community musicians will once again take the stage for a public performance with the proceeds benefitting a local organization.
The Redbank Valley Community Band will host its annual spring concert this Sunday at Redbank Valley High School, and for the first time in the band’s four-year history, the donation-only admittance fee will benefit the Redbank Valley Community Center.
“We’re the community band so it seemed like a good fit to help out the Community Center,” community band organizer and director Eli Terwilliger said last week of why the band decided to donate the proceeds from this year’s spring concert to the New Bethlehem-based center. “The Community Center does great stuff that reaches a broad group of people. It’s a great thing to have in the community.”
According to Terwilliger, who also serves as the grade 4-12 instrumental director for the Redbank Valley School District, the idea to form a community band came to light three years ago during a conversation with fellow band director and RVHS alum Roger Tabler.
“Roger said the one thing he would like to see in the area is a community group for area musicians,” he said, noting that a rich musical history exists in the Redbank Valley. “Music is all about community. It’s one of the few things that can bring everyone together.”
Since its inception, the Redbank Valley Community Band has grown to include nearly 50 instrumentalists from the Redbank Valley and surrounding areas from all walks of life and different levels of musical experience.
“There’s a huge dynamic in our musicians,” Terwilliger said, explaining that musicians range from current high school students to adults with varying occupations. “I think it’s a great depiction, especially for my students, that band isn’t just a class or a grade in school, but rather something that can last forever.”
Terwilliger pointed out that the one thing the musicians share is their desire to make the best music they can.
“What I enjoy most about community band is my perspective from the podium,” Terwilliger said. “Being able to listen to my students, colleagues and friends improve musically from week to week is always exciting. I also enjoy seeing how they come to appreciate and love each of the songs we play.”
Not only does the community band present its own spring concert, but members are invited to perform with the Redbank Valley High School Concert Band at its annual spring concert and the high school’s graduation ceremony.
Although the band itself has continued to grow over the years, Terwilliger said that public attendance at the annual concerts has remained stagnant.
“Last year, we had approximately 40 musicians on the stage, and about the same number in the audience,” he said.
While in previous years the goodwill donation for admission has gone back to the band, Terwilliger said he thought he could maybe reach a new, broader audience by merging the community band with a local organization.
“I think it’s great to develop partnerships within the community,” he said, adding that he hopes the partnership also helps to strengthen the bond between the school district and the community. “It’s nice to see two community groups working together.”
Redbank Valley Community Center director Jennifer Gold said the donation from the community band will help cover general expenses associated with running the center and its programming — which includes senior center activities, student tutoring, community classes and dances, volleyball tournaments and more.
“We are thrilled to partner with the band and Eli, and really appreciate all the effort they put into providing opportunities for talented musicians,” Gold said. “They have not only talent but a passion to give back to our town and have decided to make all profits benefit RVCC.”
The Redbank Valley Community Band will host its fourth annual spring concert on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. in the Redbank Valley High School Auditorium.
The concert will feature original works for concert band, selections from “How to Train Your Dragon” and Disney movies, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and more.
A dessert reception will follow.
Community band practices begin each January and are held Monday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Redbank Valley High School band room until the March concert.
