NEW BETHLEHEM – Helen Toy was recently honored with a basket of flowers to commemorate her retirement from the New Bethlehem Area Community Choir.
She served as the narrator for the choir for 33 years.
Toy was the only narrator from the first cantata in 1987 until Christmas 2019.
Each year there was an Easter and Christmas cantata for a total of 66 cantatas.
She was committed to providing narration to help illustrate the message of the cantatas.
Toy added her own personal touches to many of the narrations.
The choir had hoped to honor Toy at the 2020 Easter cantata, but because of the current coronavirus situation, that cantata was canceled.
The community choir, made up of volunteers from area churches, hopes to resume its cantata presentations this year at Christmas.