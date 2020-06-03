NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley community members came together recently to help out a New Bethlehem family still dealing with the loss of their husband and father.
When Jason Best, an elementary teacher at Union, died suddenly the day after Christmas at the age of 47, the New Bethlehem family’s lives were turned upside down.
Jason’s wife, Stacy, said that on top of losing her husband, the father of Marley Best and Gregory Nolf, a tree removal service showed up the day after to cut down trees on their New Bethlehem property.
It turned out that Jason Best had contracted the work prior to his death, and the family decided to proceed since it was his wish to remove the trees.
Unfortunately, Stacy Best said, the work to remove the tree line left a big mess at the property, including uneven ground.
Unbeknownst to her, a group of Marley’s friends from Redbank Valley High School and their parents and families were planning to lend a hand, timing it for Memorial Day weekend, since Jason Best had served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne.
On the Saturday before Memorial Day, Stacy Best said, about 20 people, including children and adults, showed up at her house for a work day. Using excavating equipment and hand tools, the group smoothed out the ground in little time. They cleared up brush and debris, and planted grass.
“They brought in grass seed and straw,” Stacy Best said, saying that the group of “worker ants” made easy work for the project.
In addition, the community members brought food and drinks for everyone, and a birthday cake to help celebrate Marley’s 16th birthday.
To top it off, they also brought with them a young oak tree, which they planted in the yard in memory of Jason Best. American flags were placed around the tree, and Stacy said everyone came together around the tree to remember Jason with a writing that compared him to the oak tree, which would touch many lives through the years.
“During this unprecedented worldwide crisis, when most people are struggling, these friends showed up as a surprise and selflessly donated their time, energy and resources to brighten our home and lighten our grief,” Stacy Best said. “We will forever hold this day close to our hearts. We are so very grateful. Thanks to all of you!”