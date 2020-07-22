NEW BETHLEHEM – In an effort to foster a sense of community and cooperation, one New Bethlehem area couple has created a community garden to serve the residents of the Redbank Valley.
Unveiling their progress and plans for the Route 66 Community Garden project at the July 9 meeting of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, Shelly Hammond said that she and her husband, Seth, got the idea for the community garden after being forced to shut down their contracting business, Hammond Contractors Inc., with the onset of the COVID-19 quarantine.
“We were told that we had to shut down our contracting company on March 20,” Hammond said. She noted that with all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, food might be in short supply for many area families. “We wanted to be proactive and give something back to the community.”
According to Hammond, the garden is located along Route 66 just outside of New Bethlehem on 60 acres of property that was donated to the cause by Jack and Paulette Schultz.
“We have about 127 hours in the garden,” she said, explaining that while Seth Hammond has done the planning and the care taking, many local residents have donated materials, time and money to the garden.
“It was a small garden to start, and it sort of caught like wildfire,” Hammond continued, citing Gene Rapp, Judy Bowser, and Joe and Doreen Hemm as other key sponsors. “We had people dropping off posts, fencing and more.”
The Hammonds bought and planted their first seeds in early April, and currently have 26 varieties of fruits and vegetables growing in the garden.
“It’s really coming along nicely,” Hammond said. “We’re projecting at least an 85 percent harvest out of the garden.”
As the produce becomes available, Hammond said that the next step for the garden is to get it to area residents who are in need.
“We want to find venues that can use the produce,” she said, noting that the only thing the couple is seeking by way of payment is a donation for the upkeep of the garden.
While the Hammonds hope that the garden continues beyond the limits of the pandemic, they realize that it’s going to take support and effort from the community.
“Eventually, the garden is going to be more than both of us can handle,” Hammond said, adding that both she and her husband work full-time jobs. “It’s going to need some community help and funding.”
Hammond told chamber members that when she mentioned the project to New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows, he also thought it was a good idea. During their conversation, he said that a few other local gardeners had expressed interest in creating a community garden, but that land was an issue.
She pointed out that since the garden is only using a small portion of the 60 available acres, there is most definitely room for expansion.
Hammond hoped that her recent visit to the chamber would garner some interest from the community.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us what a wonderful idea the garden is,” she said. “Now, a few months later, we’ve designed this huge garden for the community. We hope it does the Redbank Valley some good.”