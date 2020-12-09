KNOX – The name evokes yuletide thoughts, but the Mrs. Claus Club of Knox has a mission extending beyond the Christmas season. Active year round, this collective of Knox-area women provide goods, services and funds to individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer and receiving treatment.
“We started the Mrs. Claus Club in 2004 in memory of my maternal grandmother, Jeanne Taylor Graham. I lost her to breast cancer when I was young. I remembered what she went through and how a good wig made her feel as far as self-esteem as she was going through treatment,” said Tiki Kahle, founder and president of the group.
“I thought, ‘You know, we can start an organization and raise money to help local people, both men and women, who are battling cancer.’ We work with the cancer center at the Clarion Hospital and we’ve recently gotten involved with the one at UPMC in Seneca.”
The group’s signature donation to those receiving treatments is a “Believe Basket,” which contains an array of comfort items, such as a special mouthwash, toothpaste, lotions and blankets, as well as gift cards for gasoline, area restaurants and other, more personalized, supports.
“We call them ‘Believe Baskets’ because we believe we can help you battle cancer and we believe it’s important to be positive and strong when battling cancer,” said Kahle, a cancer survivor herself. “I know it sounds kind of corny, but you know how Santa Claus makes Christmas appear, we try to make the Believe Baskets appear so it’s something special as they’re going through a difficult time.”
In addition to providing wigs for those in need, another major way the club assists those fighting cancer is providing, in conjunction with Keystone Smiles, delivery of a complete holiday dinner. The club delivers other food stuffs throughout the year to individuals and their families.
The club also provides for the cancer centers with which it is affiliated, donating requested items to ease patients’ stays while undergoing treatment. In the past this has included coffee stations for the waiting room, puzzle tables, tablets to watch movies and even weekly visits from an ice cream truck.
Mrs. Claus Club’s only fundraising initiative is an annual dinner in November, dubbed “Ladies Night Out,” that has progressively grown with each passing year.
“The first year I invited 50-some women I knew and we had dinner with some raffles,” Kahle said. “We made money, with the understanding that it would go back to local people battling cancer. In 2019, we had over 300 women come for a buffet dinner, raffles and silent auctions.”
As “Ladies Night Out” has grown, so has the money raised, from around $5,000 in the first years to $25,000 last year. The club’s fundraising reached the extent that they filed for and received non-profit status in 2014.
“Just because of transparency, we felt it was best to form a corporation and have a board of directors, that way I wasn’t the only person making decisions,” Kahle said.
Though the pandemic forced the cancelation of this year’s Ladies Night Out, the Mrs. Claus Club’s fundraising efforts continued unabated, albeit in a different form. Rather than a dinner, members of the club sold tickets for a drawing held Dec. 1 on Facebook Live.
“We really didn’t have an option because we couldn’t have the buffet dinner. We couldn’t bring people together, our hands were tied,” Kahle noted. “We had to think outside our normal box this year.”
To call the event a success would be an understatement. The club sold more than 1,500 tickets for a chance to win any of 53 prizes donated by area businesses, raising more than $25,000.
“I’m amazed, but I really shouldn’t be because our community has always been so supportive of Mrs. Claus,” Kahle said. “To see the people come out and buy tickets was a neat thing. This year we had men buying tickets, which traditionally it’s a ladies night out. Guys would look at the tickets (which listed prizes) and they’re like ‘that’s a pretty good ticket.’ It was a much more diverse base this year.
“For the way the economy is, the difficulties people have had, people were just wonderful. That’s our community.”
Though this year’s fundraiser was a success, there are no plans to switch from the traditional Ladies Night Out fundraiser. Regardless of the manner in which funds are raised, however, the Mrs. Claus Club’s commitment to assisting those with cancer won’t change.
“That’s why we do what we do. That’s why we volunteer, everybody on the board,” Kahle said. “We want to give them (cancer patients) a little bit of strength or a glimmer of hope so they know they’re not alone, that there’s people who don’t know them that want to help. Give them that little boost they need when they’re going through chemo or radiation.”