CLARION – “Imagine this,” said Colleen Ekas, chief executive officer of Sunset Hills Medical, at a Wednesday night meeting of community leaders and media.
“Fifteen years ago to the date, I was graduating from Clarion University and I found myself standing in front of a classroom presenting a business plan with my partners,” she continued. “It was for medical cannabis. To say that moment was surreal is probably an understatement. Everything that has happened over my personal and professional life feels like it has brought me back here.”
Sunset Hills has proposed a medical marijuana grow facility in Clarion Borough on the site of the former Owens Illinois Glass Plant, now being developed by the Miles Brothers as a business park.
It wasn’t by accident that Clarion was picked as the location; as so many employees involved with leadership are also Clarion University graduates.
The company is one of 15 applicants for licenses for medical marijuana grow facilities in Northwestern Pennsylvania.
Chief Operating Officer Kurt M. Baugmartel said a decision is hoped for by the end of July.
“In Region Six which is the northwest, there are 15 grower processor applicants, we’re one of 15,” said Baugmartel. “Please understand that it is competitive and they should issue two additional grower processor permits in Region Six. We’re in competition with Farrell, Erie, Greenville and others. I think the governor’s office and the Legislature knows that Clarion County and Clarion Borough needs help, needs jobs, but we’ve done everything that we can, so the more voices that they hear from the community itself will differentiate us.”
Letters of support from the Clarion area are welcome; for more information, visit sunsethillsmedical.com.
A decision on dispensary licenses will come later, but in anticipation, Sunset Hills already purchased the old Clarion Clipper building along Route 68. If approved, the company would open two other dispensaries.
The economic impact on Clarion County would be dramatic, and includes the following:
• More than 100 construction jobs.
• Employ more than 52 people in Year One.
• Employ up to 80 people in Year Three.
• Employ more than 120 people by Year Five.
• A 10-year estimated economic impact to local communities of $700 million.
• The company would invest $8 million into building out and equipping the facility, using local labor and suppliers.
Economic impact is one part of the Sunset Hills mission statement: “Our mission is to build a thriving and healthy community by improving quality of life and treatment options for our neighbors, friends and family through medical marijuana.”
Personal Impact
Ekas brings to the position of CEO a first-hand knowledge of the benefits of medical marijuana.
“In 2008, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and when I was diagnosed it really shook me to my core, but for many years I didn’t talk about it,” Ekas said. “I started talking about it because I believe in patient education and I believe that a patient has to be their own advocate for their own therapy and treatment. I also believe that patients have to have options for treatment whether its eastern or western medicine. This opportunity gives patients that option. No one’s journey with diseases like Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, and others is the same. Each patient needs that option.”
Why Clarion?
“Clarion has this resiliency and hard work baked into it, and I think that gives us a leg up as we roll out our program,” continued Ekas. “When you think of hard work and resilience, there’s no better example than what the Miles Brothers are doing with Glassworks and that’s why we chose it as our location for our grow processor facility that will be between 30,000 and 50,000 square feet. The Clarion Clipper is the first of three dispensaries that we will open. If we can’t get the permit, we are at least in the real estate business in Clarion.
“If we get our permit next week, all fingers crossed, we should be able to hit the ground running immediately so hopefully by the end of year our facility would be open and our dispensary would open early 2019.”
Ekas earned a bachelor’s degree in management and industrial relations. She received her master’s degree in business administration from DePaul University in Chicago in 2013.
Just A Plant
“It’s just a plant and what it does to our bodies and why it has so much benefit for our bodies is a message I try to get out,” said Dr. Lori Lankiewicz, Patient and Community Outreach Director, who also leads education and patient engagement efforts. Her degree is in physical therapy and she owns a private practice in Butler.
“In 2012 I was diagnosed with Hashimoto hypothyroidism autoimmune disease,” she continued. “The last five or six years have been kind of rough feeling down and out, weight gain, aching pains waking up every day, and many other things. The energy and lack of stamina were really getting me. I own two companies; I would still get up and go, but I was dragging the weight along with me.”
She said that in 2017 she was was introduced to CBD, (a chemical compound extracted from hemp plants) in Colorado.
“I started taking it in May and within a month I was feeling a little better and that continued,” Lankiewicz said. “Metabolically I was seeing a weight loss. In August blood work showed it has shifted to the positive. I thought we are really seeing something here and this is only one little part. This is only one part of this vast plant. We’re seeing everything from reduction of headaches to improved sleep to decreased pains.
“For my entire career the question has been how can you change the face of health care. I truly believe this plant, it’s called cannabis, will be a huge factor in helping change some of those chronic illnesses that we can’t get to. Medications can help, but they do something else and there are side effects.”
A Day To Remember
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), also a Clarion University graduate and trustee, spoke of her support for the local project, despite an initial negative view of medical marijuana.
“It was in 2015 when the subject of medical marijuana really started to get some legs under it,” said Oberlander. “I will tell you from a personal standpoint, I was a ‘no’. I absolutely was a no. I was concerned for what that meant to our state and I was concerned for what that meant later on down the road in terms of legalizing marijuana. It really came down to a two-year old, a toddler, who helped change my mind. This little man has a seizure disorder and his mother is a terrific advocate. He came in and he talked to me about the challenges he had and then they started going to Harrisburg and making visits with other people having the same disorder and that changed legislators’ minds. There were hearings, and in 2016 we did approve medical marijuana, and over the next year the Department of Health promulgated those regulations. They went through the first phase and are now in the second phase of applications.”
Oberlander said that she received a call from her friend, Milissa Bauer, also a Clarion graduate and trustee, who told here there was a local company interested in applying for license to grow medical marijuana and for a dispensary in Clarion County. Oberlander soon met with the company officials.
“What this does for Clarion County is tremendous,” Oberlander said. “It’s the job creation, it’s the investment in the community, and these individuals have shown their passion, their compassion. They are professional and they are invested. Most of them have Clarion roots, they graduated from Clarion University and you’re going to hear throughout this presentation how important it is going to be for the university, the community, my toddler that became an advocate, how important it is to our senior citizens, and all those who may benefit from this medical marijuana.”
Baugmartel also remembers the day everything came together for the project for Sunset Hills.
“The impact that we want to have on your and our community is tremendous,” Baugmartel said. “We drove to Clarion just to see what we might do here. We met with Milissa at 9 a.m. then we met with Todd [Bauer, Melissa’s husband] at his office and he said let’s go meet with the Miles Brothers over at the Glassworks — and within two hours we drove back to Zelienople to meet with Donna [Oberlander]. It was at that moment we changed our strategy and said we want to be in Clarion.
“We want to be here.”
