SARAH FURNACE – “[The tunnel] is an area that a lot of trail users haven’t explored yet. This will be a great way to get them there.”
With these words, Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler described the group’s first-ever Tunnel Jam, a tunnel-side concert that will take place on Saturday, July 31 at the northern portal of the Brady Tunnel in Sarah Furnace.
The event will serve as a fundraiser for improvements and maintenance of the Brady Tunnel, Ziegler said, explaining that proceeds from the concert will go toward matching funds for a grant to help cover ongoing renovation efforts at the historic site.
“We were looking for a unique and different fundraiser for some matching funds for the Brady Tunnel,” she said, recalling train trestle concerts held years ago near her childhood home. “So, I thought why not do a concert in the tunnel?”
Ziegler said that event organizers hope the event will attract people beyond the normal trail users who might be looking for something new and unusual to do and might be interested in seeing what the trails have to offer.
“It’s sort of a way to celebrate the local history,” she said of the concert, noting that there could be family connections for those whose ancestors worked on or for the railroad. She added that the event will also feature history, stories and information about where the tunnel renovation project is going and what the next steps will be.
“We’re really excited for it because it’s something unique and different and you don’t have to ride, or even be a trail user to come,” she continued. “You might come just because Grandpa worked on the railroad and you want to see how the tunnel is coming.”
The event, however, will not just be informational. Ziegler said that attendees will be treated to a full evening of activities, including music, food, yard games and raffles.
“We have someone who has donated a hot tub to be raffled off,” Ziegler said, pointing out that raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event for $10 a piece or three for $25. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.
In addition, Ziegler said that two bands — country-rock group Dusty Roads of East Brady and Max Schang’s “Trio of Blues,” who frequently performs at Foxburg — will provide entertainment throughout the evening.
Zack’s restaurant of New Bethlehem will fix and serve a pig roast beginning at 5:30 p.m., and Cellar Works Brewing of Sarver and Foxburg Wine Cellars will be on hand with beer and wine.
Tickets for the event are $50 each and include the pig roast, one beer or wine ticket and entry in to hear the bands. Ziegler pointed out that attendance at the concert is by preregistration, with only 250 tickets available.
“You can’t just show up,” she said, noting that the deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, July 24. The event will be held rain or shine, and there will be no refunds.
Parking will be available at the main area located at 1867 Sarah Furnace Road, Rimersburg, and attendees can walk or bike to the site. A shuttle service will also be provided from the Sarah Furnace location beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Ziegler said that a dock will also be available at the site for attendees to arrive by boat.
“[This] is not your typical trail ride, [and] it’s not your typical half marathon or run,” Ziegler said, noting that she hopes to see the Tunnel Jam become an annual event. “It’s something out of the box that is attractive to more than just runners and more than just riders. It can be attractive to anybody, even just followers of the bands.”
Preregistration is available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/brady-tunnel-jam-tickets-139674208317.