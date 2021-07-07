FOXBURG – Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall is gearing up for two concerts in July.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will bring Dave Wickerham back to Foxburg on Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. for a Patriotic Wurlitzer Program: Red, White & Wurlitzer. Enjoy an afternoon of stirring American music on ARCA’s premiere Wurlitzer theatre organ in the hands of one of the preeminent theatre organists in the world.
The concert is sponsored by ARCA board member Constance Hambrick Rennard in memory of her late husband and ARCA board member, Ron Rennard, who was an avid organist since his youth and fan of the artistry and keyboard mastery of Dave Wickerham.
Post-COVID, open theatre style seating has returned to 100 percent capacity. There is no mask requirement.
Tickets may be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay by cash or check at the door.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for members and $5 for students. The doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Wickerham frequently plays for various chapters of the American Theatre Organ Society, and in 1999, he was a featured artist in Melbourne, Australia for the convention of the Theatre Organ Society of Australia.
Wickerham currently lives in Upper Michigan where he is the co-manager and organist in residence at Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls.
Lincoln Hall will also host “High Fidelity,” a classic Bluegrass and Gospel group on July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
The group has been nominated for awards by the International Bluegrass Music Association in the categories of Vocal Group of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year.
Visit alleghenyriverstone.org for more information.