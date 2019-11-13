SHIPPENVILLE – The Clarion County Career Center is all about hands-on learning, and one project this week took that philosophy a step farther by not only helping the students, but the entire school.
Students in the Construction Technology program replaced several segments of concrete sidewalk at the front of the school on Monday.
“We’re doing an improvement for the school and the students are learning at the same time,” teacher Dan Emmings said as the afternoon session of students smoothed the concrete.
Emmings said the program has about 50 students enrolled in the shop, divided between the morning and afternoon sessions. The students are in grades 10 through 12, and come from the various Clarion County school districts.
For the project, he said the school worked with M&B Concrete of Clarion which donated the materials needed for the students to get the job done.
“The students were involved in the whole project,” Emmings said, noting that they also prepared the walk by jackhammering out the old slabs to prepare the areas for the new concrete.
Emmings said construction students are provided with a wide range of skills and opportunities during their tenure at the career center. The varied jobs help the students decide what field they want to specialize in after they graduate.
“This is the real world work,” he said, adding that students in the program also work each year on the construction of a complete modular home, from the layout and design phase to final completion and sale of the building.