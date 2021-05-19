NEW BETHLEHEM – Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Peanut Butter Festival Queen Scholarship Contest.
Entrants must be residents of the Redbank Valley School District, must be females at least 16 years old by Sept. 20, 2021, and not to exceed age 19 by the same date.
In addition, entrants must be single, never married and have no children. They must also be available for appearances during the annual festival, to be held Sept. 17-19. Contestants must also attend all rehearsals and meetings.
Young ladies competing in the contest will be judged on three categories: written essay, poise and appearance, and individual interview. The essay will be written at a specified time and place before Sept. 7. The poise and appearance and interview competition will be held at the Sept. 7 meeting of the New Bethlehem Civic Club. The winner will be crowned on Friday night, Sept. 17.
This year marks the fourth year that J.M. Smucker (PA) Inc. has sponsored the contest. The queen will be awarded a $2,000 cash scholarship and the first runner-up a $1,000 cash scholarship.
Applications can be picked up at the Redbank Valley High School guidance office, the New Bethlehem Area Public Library and the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 309 Broad Street, Suite 2, or go online at redbankchamber.com/peanut-butter-festival. The deadline for applications is June 30.
The contest is being coordinated by the New Bethlehem Civic Club and the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Committee.
For more information, call (513) 255-6593.