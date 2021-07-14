CLARION – With work scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and later this fall, Clarion County officials earlier this week locked in multiple contracts related to a renovation project at the Clarion County Courthouse.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a contract and bids for painting and installing new carpeting inside the main courtroom.
“We received three bids,” Tharan said of the carpet installation, noting that bids ranging from $11,197 to $17,500 were submitted by REA Jobber Inc., McMillen’s Carpet Outlet and the Carpet Barn all of Clarion.
Pointing out that approximately 3,500 square feet of new carpeting will be needed for the large courtroom located on the second floor of the courthouse, the commissioners formally accepted the lowest bid of $11,197 submitted by REA Jobber.
A contract was then approved with Gravatt Painting & Services Inc. of Franklin to prepare and paint the courtroom’s walls at a cost of $7,850.
In addition to the new carpeting and paint, Tharan explained that the courtroom renovation project also includes the installation of new Cherry wood benches and rails, as well as a new audio system. The audio system will be funded by a state PCCD grant through the Courts.
“The work will be done in August and November,” he said, explaining that while most of the renovations will take place this summer, a delay with the new padded benches will push that part of the project back until late this fall.
“They’re really nice,” Tharan said of the new benches, noting, however, that the courtroom’s current benches will be removed in August when the new carpet is installed and the painting is done. “We’ll be using chairs temporarily.”
Looking to the future, Tharan further said that additional renovation projects are still on tap at the courthouse, including work to the restrooms on the second floor of the courthouse.
“There are a lot of plans,” he said.
In other business at the July 13 meeting, the commissioners authorized the dispersement of another round of COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding to five additional Clarion County restaurants.
The latest grant recipients include Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem ($15,000), Daddy’s Main Street of Clarion ($20,000), Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina of Clarion ($20,000), the Washington House of Fryburg ($20,000) and Burning Embers of Cook Forest ($20,000).
According to Tharan, the county still has around $30,000 left in CHIRP funding that will be dispersed between businesses in the hospitality industry that were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Northwest Commission was responsible for overseeing the CHIRP grant allocations for Clarion, Jefferson, Venango and Warren counties.
“The Northwest Commission did a great job in handling our CHIRP money,” Tharan said.
Other Business
• A three-year agreement was approved between the county and Clarion Borough for the leasing of five parking passes for the Liberty Street Municipal Parking Lot to be used by District Attorney staff members at a cost of $750.
• The commissioners also approved a contract with IA Construction to pave the parking lot located between Madison Road and North Jefferson Place near the courthouse at a cost of $24,249.
• Also approved was Clarion County’s 2021 PHARE application for the county’s Emergency Shelter and Rental Assistance (ESRA) project in the amount of $50,000.