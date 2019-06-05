NEW BETHLEHEM – Rumors of possible changes to New Bethlehem’s annual Peanut Butter Festival sparked online outrage over the last couple of weeks, leading to the resignation of a longtime member of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and a stern reprimand by New Bethlehem’s mayor.
Online posts, many that have since been deleted, indicate that past Peanut Butter Festival volunteers John Gerow and Lisa Kerle were not happy with reports that they heard of possible changes to the chamber’s annual September festival. Gerow, Kerle and others urged people to attend the upcoming meeting of the chamber of commerce on June 13 to voice their concerns with rumors that the festival was being reduced from a three-day event to two days.
Also at issue, according to chamber sources, was a request by the New Bethlehem Fire Co. to host a wine walk on Friday evening of the festival, to replace the chamber’s wine walk that had been held at that time but was moved this year to early May.
“Apparently the whole story wasn’t told to the fire department,” chamber president Ryan Wells said last week when asked about the online furor that had erupted following the chamber board’s closed-door executive session meeting last month.
Wells said that it appeared that folks who did not have all the facts took to posting comments online rather than attending a meeting or questioning the chamber board members themselves. Wells said that many “incorrect statements” were posted and shared online.
Gerow’s comments, particularly, singled out chamber board member and longtime Peanut Butter Festival organizer Dianna Brothers, who confirmed Friday that she has resigned from her position with the chamber due to the online onslaught from Gerow and others.
“They crossed the line,” she said on Friday. “I’m a volunteer; one of 12 who make the decisions. I’m not the voice of the chamber.”
Wells said that the chamber board held the executive session to discuss possibilities for the festival, especially with the wine walk being moved to May and the continued lack of volunteers to help organize the chamber’s many events.
He said that planning for the festival starts early in the year, but few people step up to be a part of it.
“I can count on my hands the members who are a part of this throughout the year,” he said.
While members did discuss cutting Friday evening activities from the festival, Wells said nothing has been officially decided, and that many want to find ways to keep it as a three-day event. He said the board will make a decision at its June 13 meeting based on constructive feedback from vendors and organizations involved with the event, as well as the number of volunteers the festival can count on.
As for the wine walk, Wells said the chamber decided to make it into a stand-alone event at the start of May because the chamber’s longtime golf outing had fallen off and the chamber needed funding earlier in the year in order to pay for the annual Independence Day fireworks display.
“I like to see the fireworks,” he said. “It’s something we can offer families in the community for free.”
But while the event costs nothing for spectators, Wells said the chamber had to find a way to raise the thousands of dollars needed to pay for the display, and that’s why the wine walk was moved away from the Peanut Butter Festival and changed into the Nutty Wine, Shine & Brew Fest which was held May 4.
“It was successful; everyone loved it,” he noted.
Meanwhile, officials said, with the lack of a wine walk on this year’s Peanut Butter Festival schedule, members of the New Bethlehem Fire Co. reached out to the chamber to see about organizing their own wine walk.
Wells said the matter would need to be further discussed by the chamber board.
The online outrage that ensued after rumors began circulating throughout the community prompted New Bethlehem’s mayor, as well as a borough councilman and chamber board member, to issue letters and statements.
Mayor Tim Murray, whose full letter can be found on Page A-5 of today’s paper, urged people to “get off Facebook” and instead get involved in their community. He said he was “appalled” by the online comments, and that it wasn’t fair to drag one individual through the mud when decisions are made by the full board.
Murray called for less online bullying, and more face-to-face meetings.
“Hiding behind that keyboard is a cowardly way to express your voice,” he wrote.
Murray, who has been involved with the chamber for decades, listed all the events the chamber brings to the community each year, and noted that volunteers and organizers are always needed to help out.
“For those of you who attack these stalwarts of our community without all the facts, shame on you,” Murray wrote. “Shut that keyboard and put on the shoes of those walking in our chamber. You may just find that constructive volunteerism is much better than destructive criticism.”
The online attacks also prompted chamber board member, past festival chairman and borough councilman Gordon Barrows to issue a statement on his website.
Barrows said that it had come to his attention that some people turned to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the chamber. He said some people “have mixed feelings with the possibility of removing Friday night, and they’re frustrated with the lack of transparency and effective communication.”
“While everyone has a right to their opinion, it can become a frustration-filled form of permanent regret that is deconstructive to the overall purpose of finding a mutually acceptable solution,” he wrote.
Barrows said he was disappointed to read some of the comments that were being shared, and that “no individual person deserves to be mistreated on social media.”
“There’s a very fine line between using social media to poll public opinion and garner constructive feedback, versus when it becomes toxic, highly opinionated and nonproductive,” he wrote, encouraging people to actively participate in community events.
The chamber board meets at noon on June 13 at the Redbank Valley Public Library.