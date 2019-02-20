RIMERSBURG – Citing a lack of volunteers, and uncertainty about the leadership positions for the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce, chamber members last week reluctantly made the decision to cancel the Cookie Daze festival this year.
With no president to lead the chamber of commerce, and an effort made to recruit additional help proving fruitless, six chamber members and local residents gathered on Valentine’s Day to determine the future of not only the festival, but of the chamber itself.
“I’d hate to see it go away completely,” chamber vice president Valerie Hile said of the group’s signature August festival, which has been hurting for volunteers for several years.
Once a three-day festival, Cookie Daze was scaled back a couple of years ago to just Saturday and Sunday. The festival featured a parade that was well attended each year, children’s games, musical entertainment, vendors, inflatable carnival rides, a car cruise that brought in hundreds of classic cars each year, and more.
With the resignation of former chamber president Sheila Johnson, and no one willing to step up into the top position, Hile and the remaining officers — secretary Jessica Burris and treasurer Leanne Stewart — decided in January to send a letter to the membership, asking them to attend the February meeting with the future of the festival and chamber at stake.
With only a few new faces at the February meeting, members felt it would be best to cancel Cookie Daze for 2019 and instead focus on recruiting additional help and raising additional funds for a 2020 festival.
Rimersburg Borough Council member Pam Curry, who attended last week’s meeting, said that it appeared that all went well with the 2018 festival; however, those at the meeting noted that Johnson did much of the planning and legwork.
Hile said that even if the full Cookie Daze were to be called off, the volunteers who run the wildly successful car cruise each year on the Sunday of the festival, plan to continue holding their event. She said the car cruise could be held along Main Street as usual, or some thought has been given to moving it to the Rimersburg Fairgrounds off Lawsonham Street. Hile said the remaining chamber members would assist the car cruise organizers with the necessary paperwork to hold the event along Main Street.
Those at the meeting on Thursday suggested that the chamber remain intact, not only to plan for a return of Cookie Daze next year, but to keep up with the chamber’s annual Easter and Christmas parties for area children.
Plans were made to hold the Easter Bunny visit at the Rimersburg Community Building from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
“I don’t want to see the town miss out on these activities,” Hile said.
Members also said that they wanted to continue to hold fundraisers for the chamber, including a possible series of bingos to benefit the return of the festival.
Moving forward, Hile and the remaining chamber members put out a call for all chamber members and local businesses to send a representative to the group’s next meeting at 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library to contribute ideas and help plot a course for the future of the chamber.
