RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg’s annual Cookie Daze festival returns this weekend, with a “Down on the Farm” theme and new events such as a petting zoo, hayrides, tractor show and more.
The two-day festival will kick off bright and early with the 5K race starting along Main Street at 9 a.m. Registration for the race will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. in front of Klingensmith’s Drug Store.
Also in the morning, Clarion County Community Bank will offer free child identification cards from 9 a.m. to noon in front of Moore Physical Therapy, and faceprinting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon in front of Wildflowers.
The farmers market and bake sale will be held along Main Street from 10 a.m to 3 p.m., alongside a craft and vendor sale at the same time.
Midway and carnival vendors will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In keeping with the farm theme, an antique tractor show will be held along Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fun and games for children will get underway at 11 a.m. with the Power Wheels Cruise-In along Main Street, followed by the Down on the Farm Chore Run at noon. The Chore Run will be a farm-themed relay race for children.
A petting zoo will be held in the grassy area next to the main festival grounds from 1 to 3 p.m., and hayrides will take place from the petting zoo area from 1 to 3 p.m. as well.
The Cookie Daze parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. along Main Street, and will be followed by a performance by musician Kevin Anthony. The evening will conclude with a street dance along Main Street, featuring Sounds DJ Service.
On Sunday, Aug. 12, a community church service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home.
Midway and carnival vendors will be open Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
At 1 p.m., a cornhole tournament will begin at Heeter Lumber.
The main event for Sunday will be the annual Car Cruise along Main Street from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be a backpack giveaway at 4 p.m. in Rimersburg Veterans Park.
The festivities will conclude Sunday evening at 7 p.m. with a free showing of the family movie, “Charlotte’s Web,” at the Rimersburg Community Building.
