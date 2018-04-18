RIMERSBURG – With the fate of the community festival at stake, several new volunteers stepped up last week to help keep Rimersburg’s annual Cookie Daze afloat.
The additional help was enough to convince the dwindling number of Rimersburg Area Chamber of Commerce members to keep the festival going for at least another year.
“We can’t get people to help,” chamber secretary Sheila Johnston said at the start of last Thursday’s chamber of commerce meeting at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library. “I’m sad that Cookie Daze is in jeopardy of being cancelled.”
Several new faces were in attendance at the chamber’s meeting, joining the small number of active chamber board members who announced in March that the festival would be cancelled if additional volunteers could not be found.
Becky Bliss, Kim Weaver and Pam Curry said they wanted to help where they could to make sure the festival continued to be held in Rimersburg.
While Curry said she would oversee the chamber’s information and ticket booth at the festival, Bliss and Weaver said they would continue to organize the children’s games and pledged to find additional help to set up the festival and clean up after the two-day event this August.
Those commitments were enough to give hope to chamber members, who later in the meeting voted unanimously to hold Cookie Daze Aug. 10-11 this year with a “Down on the Farm” theme.
Chamber officials said that pre-festival planning wasn’t the big problem when it came to Cookie Daze. The major obstacle has been finding enough manpower to set up the festival area on the night before the event begins, and to clean up at the end of each day.
“There have to be people around here who will help,” Bliss said, noting that some people just need to be directly asked to help.
She said that she and Weaver came to the meeting last week because they see the festival’s importance in the community.
“We really enjoy those kids’ events,” she said. “We’d hate to see them go away.”
Chamber member Scott Campbell, who said he has been helping with Cookie Daze for more than 30 years, said that every five years or so, new help is needed to keep the event alive.
“It takes younger people to get involved,” he said. “We’ve never cancelled it yet, but it’s been close a lot of times.”
Johnston told those at the meeting that the theme, logo and a tentative schedule of events were already in place — all that was needed was a commitment from more people to help out at the festival.
“No one wants to see Cookie Daze go away,” she said.
After agreeing that the festival will be held, chamber members discussed the festival schedule, which will continue as a two-day event. On Saturday, Aug. 10, activities will include the 5K race, children’s identification cards by Clarion County Community Bank, face painting, a bake sale and farm market, children’s games and the Power Wheels cruise-in.
In keeping with the farm theme, Johnston suggested holding a petting zoo on Saturday, along with hayrides.
The evening events will include the parade along Main Street, followed by a country music artist and a street dance with music provided by a DJ.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, Campbell said the Cookie Daze Car Cruise will again be held. Other events for the day will include a community church service and corn hole tournament. Other possibilities could include the return on the Hero Games if the Rimersburg Hose Co. is interested in organizing the event, as well as an antique tractor show.
With the late start for planning, Johnston called on the group to meet on April 26 at 7 p.m. at the library to finalize the schedule so that letters can be sent out soon for sponsors and vendors. The chamber’s next regular meeting will be on Thursday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the library. Additional Cookie Daze volunteers are encouraged to attend.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the chamber board appointed Valerie Hile as the chamber’s vice president. The group is still seeking someone interested in being president.
