NEW BETHLEHEM – After a successful debut in 2019, and despite being forced to wait several months, the New Bethlehem Police Department will host its 2nd Annual Cops & Bobbers Kids Fishing Derby this Saturday, Aug. 15, in Gumtown Park.
“I didn’t think we were going to be able to hold it this year,” New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said on Monday, noting that with the pandemic and the financial hit local businesses took, the sponsor-supported event was in jeopardy.
Originally planned for the spring fishing season, the chief said that as the state gave the green light to open businesses, the newly formed Southern Clarion Police Association decided it wanted to keep the fledgling tradition alive.
“We decided at one of the meetings we wanted to do it, but it’s been an uphill battle,” Malnofsky said.
Although funding is down this year, the chief explained that the group has raised $1,200 to stock Red Bank Creek above the dam near Gumtown Park with catfish, bass and some perch. Lunch will also be provided by the group.
But with those expenses, Malnofsky said one sacrifice this year will be the elimination of prizes as there just weren’t enough donations.
The creek will be stocked at 8 a.m., and fishing can begin at 9 a.m. Kids of all ages are invited to take part; although anyone over age 15 must have a valid fishing license. Participants are asked to bring their own fishing poles, bait and tackle; however, some loaner equipment may be available.
Police officers from the department and other nearby agencies will be on hand to help the kids with fishing.
Malnofsky said there will also be a K9 presentation by the Gilpin Township Police Department in Armstrong County, which received its K9 officer last year.
Food will be served at the pavilion to small groups at a time, and food can then be taken back to the creek banks to be eaten.
Malnofksy said that borough crews and some others have helped to clear the plant growth from the banks of the creek to allow for more areas to fish. He said the event will practice social distancing.
The chief said that when the pandemic first hit the area and the schools closed, the police department saw an initial spike in incidents involving juveniles. Since then, he said, the nice summer weather has helped keep the kids out of trouble.
“With so many things canceled, we wanted to give the kids something to do,” he said.
The fishing derby is one of the department’s — and now the new police association’s — efforts to connect with the communities in which the police service.
In addition to Cops & Bobbers in New Bethlehem, the group is hoping to bring back its Brady Cup basketball tournament at the East Brady Community Center in January, as long as there are no pandemic restrictions for the event.
They are also looking to start community events in Rimersburg and Hawthorn as well, so that each community served by the department has an event.