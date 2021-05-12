NEW BETHLEHEM – The third annual Cops & Bobbers youth fishing event returns to New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park this Saturday, May 15.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, whose department oversees the free event, said that while the pandemic forced the event to be held later last year, and kept the number of participants down, he’s hoping for a return to normal on Saturday with plenty of freshly stocked fish, prizes for kids, lunch and even a program by the state Game Commission.
“The truck will be at Gumtown Park at 8 a.m.,” the chief said, noting that in the past, the kids have enjoyed helping to move the fish from the truck into Red Bank Creek. “The kids are welcome to grab a bucket and help stock the fish.”
Channel catfish and crappies will be stocked this year, Malnofsky said. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishing starting at 9 a.m.
He noted that the young anglers need to register in order to be eligible to win prizes. He also said that those who would require a fishing license, must have one to participate as everyone should follow Pennsylvania Fish Commission regulations.
The event will break for lunch around 11 to 11:30 a.m., with food including hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Following the food, Game Commission officers will be on hand for an animal-related program. Malnofsky said that if plans work out, the Game Commission is hoping to trap a black bear leading up the event, in order to bring the sedated bear to the park to demonstrate how officers weigh, measure and tag the animals. If a bear is not trapped, the commission’s K9 unit will be on hand for a demonstration.
Prizes will be awarded after the presentation, and Malnofsky said the event will conclude around 1 p.m.
The chief said that the community event would not be possible without ongoing fundraising by the Southern Clarion County Police Association, as well as donations from local individuals and businesses.
“I’d like to thank everyone who made contributions,” he said, noting that the association sells monthly raffle tickets that not only help pay for Cops & Bobbers, but also funds the group’s new scholarship, the purchase of equipment for the police department and more.
Malnofsky also thanked Mike Kendrick Sr., Gene Alwine and Drake Bowersox for their donations to Cops & Bobbers, as well as the Old Bank Deli and Coffee Shop in East Brady, Fox’s Pizza in Rimersburg and District Judge Jeffrey Miller.
Prizes — including fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes — were donated by Rich’s Outdoor World in Summerville, and J&K Service Center and The Sport Shack in East Brady.
The chief said that the police association and department has more events being planned, including a two-day softball tournament in Rimersburg in August, and the return of the basketball tournament in East Brady in January.
He said that the group would like to do even more in the community, but needs more people to join the association to help.
“This is all for the communities,” Malnofsky said. “We just need the help.”
To become a police association member, call the New Bethlehem Police Department at (814) 275-1180 for an application. More information can also be found on the Southern Clarion County Police Association’s Facebook page.