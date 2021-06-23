HARRISBURG – As the vaccine rollout continues across the state, local coronavirus numbers have shown a dramatic slowdown in recent days.
Over the past week in Clarion County, only three new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bumping up the county’s totals during the pandemic from 3,202 to 3,205. However, one additional virus-related death was recorded in the county over the last seven days, raising the death toll from 95 to 96.
In Jefferson County during the last week, no new COVID cases or deaths were reported, as the caseload there leveled off at 3,342 and the deaths at 99.
The same happened in Forest County, as numbers there remained unchanged in the past week at 1,433 cases and 21 deaths.
Armstrong County recorded five new cases in the past week, raising the county’s total from 6,008 to 6,013. The number of deaths attributed to the virus in the county held at 148.
Deaths reported in Butler County also held steady at 418, as the caseload there rose from 17,575 to 17,602 in the last week.
And in Venango County, one new virus-related death was reported, raising the county’s total from 99 to 100. The county caseload rose from 4,087 to 4,095.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 177 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,646.
Across the state, there are 406 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 93 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11-17 stood at 1.4 percent.
As of Monday, there were 34 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,604 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 21, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.9 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks eighth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,964 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,529 cases among employees, for a total of 87,493 at 1,597 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported, 13,341 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.