NEW BETHLEHEM – In the face of rising costs, New Bethlehem officials are putting the finishing touches on a new grant application in hopes of funding much-needed repairs to the Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run.
At their July 20 meeting, borough council members discussed the proposed work on the 120-year-old stone-arch bridge, which serves as the only viable route for the many trucks that go in and out of the J.M. Smucker Peanut Butter factory that is located a couple of blocks east of the bridge.
Council member Sandy Mateer told the group that while the grant application was still being finalized as of last week, cost estimates have risen since the borough was unsuccessful in applying for grants two other times in recent years.
“The costs have gone up tremendously,” she said, noting that the current estimates now hover around $270,000.
If the grant is awarded to New Bethlehem, she said the earliest possible construction would be next spring, making it even harder to predict what construction costs will be next year.
Noting that some items on the construction list are “immediate priorities,” Mateer said that the borough should apply for the full amount of the project. She also explained that because the flooding in recent years has greatly eroded away part of the northern portal to the bridge, repairs may not be able to wait, especially if the borough does not receive grant funding this year.
“If we get a bad storm like we did before, that could wipe that out and knock that bridge down,” she cautioned.
Since grants usually require local matching funds, she said the borough could use its annual Liquid Fuels allotment, or American Rescue Plan funds.
The council unanimously approved a resolution to give permission to submit the grant.
Mateer noted that the borough has already received a letter of support from Smuckers for the project, and will be seeking additional letters from state and county officials.
Mayor Gordon Barrows reported that a resident approached him about the possibility of widening the bridge as part of the project.
Mateer said that would likely triple or quadruple the cost of the work, as that would require removing the entire stone arch and basically building a new bridge.
But, she said, if nothing is done to repair the existing span, the borough may be forced to build bigger.
“If it falls down, we may be into that,” she said, adding that if the bridge gets any worse, the borough may need to make temporary repairs.
In other business at last week’s meeting, councilman Colin Sheffer presented a plan to institute some overnight permit parking in the municipal parking lot between Wood and Lafayette streets.
The plan was developed after residents at Broadwood Towers asked about parking in the lot overnight due to the lack of parking near the high-rise building.
“What we are doing is adding more parking options for residents,” he said, explaining that the plan would allow up to 20 vehicles to park in the lot overnight at a cost of $20 per quarter. Residents would be limited to one vehicle in the lot, and contact information would need to be on file in case the vehicles need to be moved.
Sheffer said money collected from the permits would go into a fund for the maintenance of the parking lot.
“It won’t impact most residents,” he noted.
Council members discussed some tweaks and ideas for the permit plan, and no official action was taken.
Other Business
• The council authorized spending up to $500 to paint lines for a pickle ball court on the multi-purpose sports court along Water Street, and to purchase a retractable pickle ball net.
• Barrows reported that the new multi-municipal board overseeing the development of the new Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department held its first official meeting this month, electing Barrows as president and Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany as vice president.
The board is comprised of one representative from each municipality the department will initially service: New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs. A fifth seat on the board is held by a representative of the Southern Clarion County Police Association, with Barrows being that group’s appointee.
“That’s off the ground and moving forward,” Barrows reported, noting that the group will meet the fourth Thursday of each month.
• Officials noted that the borough’s street paving project will likely take place Aug. 12-13.