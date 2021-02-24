HARRISBURG – New coronavirus cases and additional deaths resulting from COVID-19 were reported over the past week in local counties.
Clarion County saw its number of virus cases rise from 2,595 to 2,659 in the past week, as two additional virus-related deaths pushed the county’s death toll from 79 to 81.
In Armstrong County, one additional death was reported over the last seven days, increasing the county’s total from 115 to 116. The total number of coronavirus cases in the county rose from 4,807 to 4,869.
Butler County cases went from 13,489 to 13,741 in the last week, as deaths there jumped from 354 to 365.
Jefferson County totals continued upward, moving from 2,711 cases to 2,768 in the last week. The county also recorded three additional deaths, raising the total number from the virus from 83 to 86.
Also in the area, Venango County cases rose from 3,255 to 3,308, with deaths climbing from 79 to 82. And in Forest County, cases went from 1,367 to 1,377 in the last week, with one additional death reported there, pushing the county’s total to 20 since the pandemic began.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 2,830 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 917,848.
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12-18 stood at 6.5 percent.
As of Monday, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
This week, a total of 3,172,900 vaccine doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27 in the state, ranking the state fifth in the nation for the number of vaccine doses administered.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 66,173 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,838 cases among employees. Out of the state’s deaths reported, 12,256 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 24,462 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.