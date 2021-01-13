CLARION – With the 2020 election not far removed, Clarion County officials are already starting to look ahead to the 2021 election season.
“We’re getting geared up for another election,” Clarion County Elections director Cindy Callihan told the board of commissioners at its work session Tuesday morning, noting that updated information regarding county and municipal offices up for election in 2021 is now available on the county website and in the Elections office. “We’re going to have a lot of candidates coming in from what I’m being told.”
At the county level, according to Callihan, the offices of sheriff and coroner — currently held by Rex Munsee and Daniel Shingledecker respectively — will be up for election in 2021, both for four-year terms. In addition, the office of treasurer — currently held by Karyn Montana — will be up for election for a two-year term due the resignation of former treasurer Tom McConnell, as well as a six-year term for Magisterial District Judge 18-3-02 — currently held by District Judge Timothy Schill.
“A lot of people will ask me about the 18-3-02 position and then find out that they’re not in that area,” Callihan said, explaining that the office serves Farmington, Highland, Knox, Millcreek, Monroe, Paint and Washington townships, and candidates must live in one of those areas in order to be able to run for that district. “There are specific areas that fall under the category for that 3-02 district.”
As far as the local municipal offices, Callihan said several positions for township supervisors, auditors and constables, and borough council members and mayors are also up for election this year.
“There’s a variety of terms for the local offices she pointed out, noting that several municipal Election Board positions are also up for election, including poll workers, judge of election and inspector of election. “I’ll have a list in the office and online.”
She pointed out, however, that the listings may change depending on new vacancies reported by municipal officials.
“I have letters out to the township and borough secretaries now, and if they fill me in on where the changes have taken place in their area, I’ll update the list,” Callihan said. “But as of now, it’s updated.”
In addition to a listing of available offices and terms, Callihan said information on filing fees, the required number of petition signatures, important dates and more is also available on the website and in the Elections office.
“The first day [a candidate] can get signatures for petitions is Feb. 16,” she said, noting that while petitions cannot be circulated until that date, they can be picked up in the Elections office as early as Feb. 8.
All information is available on the Elections page of the Clarion County website, www.co.clarion.pa.us.
In related election business, at their regular meeting following the work session, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved the county’s second grant agreement for the GEMS (Grants for Election Modernization and Security) program fund.
Authorized by the Department of State, Callihan said the county applied for and was awarded an additional program fund in the amount of $7,346.51.
“That amount reflects 60 percent of the total amount of expenses, [which was] $12,244.18,” she said, adding that the money could only be used for costs associated with new election equipment or other allowable expenses — such as outbox storage bins for ballot boxes, memory cards for polling location scanners and racks to store mail-in ballots and applications. “That’s what this grant is for.”
Other Business
• The commissioners also approved a contract with Meley Engineering Corporation, pending legal review, for renovation designs for the main court room that will be placed out for bid.
“That’s something we’ve been working on for years now,” Tharan said of plans to renovate the large court room located on the second floor of the courthouse. “We’re finally going to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
He continued that plans include the installation of new spectator benches, carpeting and television system for testimony, as well as the renovation of the jury box.
“We also have plans to put a railing between the judge and the benches like a lot of the older courthouses have,” Tharan said.
• A contract was also approved with Delta Development for consulting services regarding county grant writing. The agreement is effective Jan. 12 through Jan. 11, 2022 at a total cost of $30,000, which will be paid in equal monthly installments.
• The commissioners authorized a collective bargaining agreement with the United Mine Workers on behalf of the county’s probation officers.
According to officials, the five-year contract covers 11 employees and includes 2.5 percent pay increases in 2021 and 2023, 2.75 percent increases in 2022 and 2024, and a 3 percent increase in 2025. Longevity bonuses and starting salaries were also updated.
• Approval was given to purchase five Xybix Ergonomic workstations for use in the new 911 Center at a total cost of $86,963.50.
Although work on the Sorce building, which will house the new 911 Center is not complete, Tharan said the workstations are being purchased now to avoid a price hike next month.
• Tabby Smith was appointed to fill a vacant director seat on the Conservation District Board for a term set to expire on Dec. 31.