KITTANNING – A $3 million tax anticipation loan was authorized for Armstrong County last week.
Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai noted that the loan with NexTier Bank, at a rate of 2.8 percent interest, is standard practice to help the county get through the first several months of the year until property taxes begin to be paid in April and May.
The commissioners also started off the year by adjusting their public meeting schedule.
Regular commissioners’ meetings will now be held at 9 a.m on the first and third Thursdays of each month, instead of 9:30 a.m. as they were in 2018.
The county will conduct Salary Board meetings at 9 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the commissioners’ conference room, and Retirement Board meetings will be held at the same location at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, May 8, Aug. 7 and Nov. 13.
The county’s Prison Board of Inspectors will hold regular meetings at 8:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the county jail in Rayburn Township.
The brief meeting on Jan. 3 also included approval of $5,500 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund to be used toward the purchase of a used bus for the Sheriff’s Department to transport prisoners from the jail to the courthouse.
Officials noted that the old bus was out of service, and that Marcellus funding can be used for public safety purchases.
Other Business
• An insurance contract with United States Liability Insurance Company was approved in the amount of $11,482 for the county’s Armsdale property, while a contract with Travelers Insurance in the amount of $285,837 was approved for the remainder of county properties. Officials noted that the contracts represented a savings of roughly $6,800 over last year’s costs.
• Tyler Heller of Kittanning was reappointed to a five-year term on the Armstrong County Housing Authority Board, while Roxanne Dunn of Ford City was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.