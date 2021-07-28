CLARION – A “critical” bridge repair project in New Bethlehem recently garnered the support of Clarion County officials.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a letter of support for New Bethlehem Borough’s efforts to seek Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Multimodal grant money to fund much-needed repairs to the the Penn Street bridge that goes over Leasure Run.
“There’s a lot of extensive repair work that needs to be done at this point,” New Bethlehem Council member Sandy Mateer told the commissioners via Zoom at the meeting.
Pointing out that the deterioration of the bridge has become “rather critical,” due mostly to erosion from flooding in recent years, Mateer explained that the borough had been unsuccessful in applying for grant funding to remediate the bridge in previous years.
“We’re going to try to get a grant to make all the repairs that are needed,” she said, noting that New Bethlehem is seeking between $270,000 and $300,000 for the work. “At this point, it really needs to be done, so we’d appreciate your support.”
In their letter of support, the commissioners said that “the Penn Street bridge provides economic benefit, pedestrian, car, emergency vehicle and truck access, and safety for school students.”
In addition to the fact that the stone arch bridge is the only viable tractor trailer access to the J.M. Smucker Peanut Butter factory, the letter goes on to say that Penn Street acts as the only “through artery” to residents on the east side of the borough for fire and ambulance services, as well as to Edgewood Heights. It is also the main route for children attending Redbank Valley Primary School, serves as a bus route for Redbank Valley Intermediate School and provides easy access to the Redbank Valley Trail.
“If the bridge were to collapse in a flood event, it would have a devastating impact from flooding on nearby homes, the Clarion County Ambulance office and the ability for first responders to provide prompt assistance to those in need,” the resolution signed by the commissioners states. “We applaud New Bethlehem Borough for their efforts to organize local funding, as well as pursuing grant programs that may assist with the completion of this project.”
In a similar action at the July 27 meeting, the commissioners also approved Resolution No. 12 of 2021, authorizing the county’s application for its own CFA grant for the ongoing development of the Glassowrks Business Park in Clarion.
According to the resolution, the grant application is for $1,562,786 to be used for transportation, infrastructure and utility improvements along Grand Avenue.
“We’re applying for Phase II to complete the whole corridor of Grand Avenue,” said a representative from the EADS group, which is helping the county with the grant application.
Noting that the project was previously awarded $700,000 for Phase I, he explained that the latest round of grant money will fund all the construction, engineering and inspection for Phase II.
Although Phase I has already gone out for bid, the representative said that construction has been postponed until some upcoming storm sewer repair work is complete.
In a related motion, the commissioners also approved to send a letter requesting that DCED consider waiving the requirement that Clarion County provide a 30 percent match for the grant.
Other Business
• A 36-month agreement was approved with law firm Cafardi Ferguson Weis & Gabriel to perform services for Act 57 background checks at a cost of $275 per background check.
• The following proposals from architect Amos Rudolph were approved: architectural and engineering proposal for the Learning Center Phase II at the Clarion County Complex, $15,300; architectural proposal for the Clarion County Courthouse rear entry, $11,300; and an architectural proposal for the front of the Clarion County Office Building (the former Goodwill building), $6,900.
• The 2021-2022 Clarion County Human Services Plan was approved.
• Approval was also given to an agreement with Atlantic Broadband for internet services at District Judge Jarah Heeter’s office at a cost of $166.98 per month for 36 months.