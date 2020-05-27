CLARION – Discussion continued earlier this week between the Clarion County Commissioners and representatives of the Clarion-Limestone School District regarding the future of the district’s security contract with the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department.
C-L School District superintendent Amy Glasl and some school board members attended the May 26 virtual meeting of Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley seeking clarification of the apparent discontinuation of the school resource officer (SRO) program as per the commissioners.
“We would like to know if there is a possibility of producing a contract for a SRO for this coming school year, or if it’s totally off the table,” Glasl told county officials.
Glasl reported that she learned of the move from the county during a recent conversation with Brosius.
“He said it [the contract] wasn’t going to be sent out, and when I asked why, he said the amount would be large,” she explained.
Glasl said the district’s students and teachers enjoy the program, and it works well since the district does not have access to a local police force.
“If it’s a money thing, we would definitely like to know what that cost is to see if it’s something we would like to do,” she said.
When asked by fellow commissioners why Brosius thought the county was not interested in discussing renewal, Brosius responded that he got the word from Tharan and Heasley themselves.
“I told you that the board [of commissioners] was not interested in renewing the contract because we discussed it a couple days prior, and I was told to contact you and say we weren’t interested in renewing the contract,” Brosius said in reiterating his comments to Glasl.
In response, Tharan asked how the county could think of a contract when it just settled with the sheriff’s deputies’ union a few weeks ago.
“How can we come up with a number [for a contract] if we just signed the contract with them?” Tharan questioned.
He asked further if the commissioners should offer security to all seven districts in Clarion County if they were offering it to C-L.
C-L school board member Dave Schirmer asked in return “if it doesn’t cost the county anything...[and] you have seven deputies and the seven schools are paying the bill, what’s the difference?”
Tharan pointed out that the current contract with C-L was supposed to utilize part-time deputies, but full-time deputies were being assigned.
“That’s not our issue,” Schirmer countered. “We didn’t assign a full-timer.”
Glasl added that C-L is paying $21 per hour for a SRO.
“I do not believe that’s what they were getting paid,” she said. “I would think that we were paying their healthcare as well.”
Tharan then raised the question about county liability in the event of an unforeseen incident.
“There’s just so much. This is why we need to sit down and negotiate,” Tharan said. “It’s our job to protect all the taxpayers of Clarion County.”
Glasl and Schirmer agreed with Tharan’s request for a meeting.
“We need to have a sit down meeting, and let’s work this out,” Schirmer said. “Maybe we could include the sheriff in this too.”
Other Business
• The commissioners agreed to extend the county’s emergency declaration until July 15.
“[Public Safety] indicated that the main reason for doing this is still just to get the federal reimbursement for funding if we would request any more supplies,” Brosius noted.
• The first week in June was proclaimed Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week.
• A letter of support was approved for Crawford County Planning to apply for a POWER grant.
The commissioners said the project includes part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail and the PA Wilds Trail loop.
• The following polling locations were changed for the June 2 Primary Election: Piney Township voters will relocate to Sligo Presbyterian Church; Clarion Borough second precinct voters will relocate to Grace Lutheran Church; Paint Township voters will relocate to Cornerstone of Clarion Church; and Elk Township voters will relocate to Pine City Recreation Hall.