MONROE TOWNSHIP – The Garden Club of Clarion County held its first flower show in more than 20 years at the Trinity Point Church of God, Monroe Township, on Saturday. Entrants from the L-V coverage area and neighboring towns vied in a friendly competition to determine who had the greenest thumbs.
While the entrants were local, the judges were from outside the area, members of District VIII of The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania. Judges undergo a rigorous process of coursework and examination to earn their coveted positions, ensuring impartial assessment of entrants’ displays.
New Bethlehem resident Lee Ann Ishman, president of the Clarion County club, was very happy with the results of her group’s months-long preparation for Down On The Farm, the theme of the show. Attendees and judges agreed.
Ishman said, “This year marks the 90th anniversary of the club, and someone suggested that we revive the flower show in celebration. We went for it, and everyone seems to be pleased with the results.”
Tom Huston, who grew up in Knox but who lives in Oil City, was one of the judges. The relaunch of the flower show had special meaning for him.
“My late mother had been a member of the Clarion County club. I was a school administrator in the Oil City area for many years and when I retired, I decided to take up gardening again. I became a certified judge, and so today is like a homecoming for me,” he said.
Kay John, a member from East Brady, seemed to be everywhere on Saturday.
“I am a club member, an exhibitor and a judge all at the same time,” she said. “There was so much to do that I just pitched in and did whatever needed to be done. I think I got a prize for a zinnia that I grew from seed, too.”
One of her compatriots and also a judge, Carol Klonicki, from Edinboro, is also a retired teacher and found that becoming a Division VIII judge was a good way to make use of her free time.
“The amount of work involved in becoming a judge was amazing,” she said. “In addition to many hours of classes, there was also a lot of independent study and hands-on work.”
New Bethlehem resident Sandy Gahagen was one of the entrants, with her vigorous variegated Swedish ivy standing proudly on the table with other winning houseplant entries.
“The club did a really great job at putting on the show today,” she said. “Everything went so smoothly, and you could not ask for a better exhibition space.”
Along with houseplants and zinnias, exhibitors displayed everything from a huge healthy cabbage to a dainty pink-blossom ground-cover plant. While most of the exhibits were familiar plants and flowers, a rather exotic rabbit’s foot fern attracted a lot of attention in the houseplant division.
Ishman said, “It was a lot of work, but it all came together. The show turned out great, thanks to someone’s suggesting that we restart it.”