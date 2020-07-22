KITTANNING – Armstrong County’s no-kill animal shelter is one step closer to moving to higher and drier ground as county officials last week agreed to donate land in Rayburn Township for a new Orphans of the Storm facility.
At their meeting on July 16, Armstrong County Commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian agreed to give 17.35 acres of the former Armsdale property along Route 85 to Orphans of the Storm, which operates an animal shelter across the road in a flood-prone property.
“A lot of dogs and cats are going to be happy,” Orphans’ treasurer Henry Wojciechowski said, noting that the group will start right away to raise money to construct a new building on the land given by the county.
Renshaw said the county appreciated the work that the organization does for the area’s animals.
“Finally, you’ll find a new home here,” he said. “We’re happy to help out.”
In related business, the commissioners also approved an agreement with the Armstrong Conservation District. At an earlier meeting this summer, the commissioners agreed to sell the old Armsdale building and much of the property to the conservation district, which plans to eventually construct an agriculture and conservation center at the site.
At the meeting last week, conservation district manager Dave Rupert said that the agreement would allow his organization to move forward with the demolition of the old Armsdale building, modify the water collection pond at the site, and to develop a master plan for the construction of the proposed agriculture and conservation center.
Rupert also said the district is working with the county and township to relocate the access road on the property.
He also said the group had tentatively awarded the demolition contract to Marsh Contracting, which expects to begin demo work on Aug. 3 and be completed by Oct. 1.
“How quickly things have changed,” Fabian noted, explaining that in recent weeks a new recycling program has started at the Armsdale site, the conservation district is moving ahead with plans, Orphans of the Storm has a new property, and the county’s 911 and cemetery are staying at the Rayburn Township property.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved an agreement with the law firm of Babst Calland of Pittsburgh to represent the county in a lawsuit filed against Pennsylvania counties by President Trump related to mail-in election ballots.
Fabian explained that the law firm is representing a number of counties being sued by the President, and that Armstrong will be billed a proportionate share of the costs.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a policy change stating that any lawsuit expenses or settlements would be charged to the county department involved in the suit, rather than the general fund.
• Approval was give for Golden Industrial Refrigeration to perform work on specifications for new chillers at the Belmont complex ice rink.
• Pastor Tim Lewis was appointed to a vacancy on the Housing Authority of the County of Armstrong. His term will expire in February 2022.