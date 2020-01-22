KITTANNING – During their first regular meeting of the new year, Armstrong County Commissioners proclaimed Jan. 9 as National Law Enforcement Day, and delayed action on the proposed sale of the county’s Armsdale property in Rayburn Township.
With an audience full of state police troopers and other law enforcement personnel, Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian proclaimed Jan. 9 as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, recognizing the “bravery of men and women across the country who, by choosing a career in law enforcement, put their lives on the line every day.”
The proclamation was aimed at state police, the county Sheriff Department, county probation office and municipal police departments in the county.
The commissioners also opted to table any action on bids that were received last month for the sale of the Armsdale property along Route 85 in Rayburn Township, as well as the oil, gas and mineral rights at the site.
“We’re not ready to award this bid at this time,” Fabian said, noting that the commissioners needed more time to talk with the bidders and to “work out details.”
Myers noted that even with the delay, the county remained within its timeline for the sale of the property.
In December, the commissioners opened bids for the property and the mineral rights.
Three bids were received for the property, with the apparent high-bidder being BC IV Trenching of Freeport offering $139,605. The company also submitted the highest of two bids for the oil, gas and mineral rights, with a bid of $58,656.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed January as National Blood Donor Month.
• Approval was given for $15,000 in funding for the Allegheny River Development Corp. for the continued operation of the Allegheny River locks during summer months.
• The commissioners also allocated $1,700 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the Apollo Borough Police Department.
• Annual agreements were approved with the county’s new chief public defender Charles Pascal, as well as public defenders James Wray, Debra Host and Preston Younkins.
• The following were reappointed to three-year terms on the Armstrong Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program board: Michael Jacobson of Kittanning, Lt. Luke Barney of Kittanning and Commissioner Pat Fabian.
• Harry Breaks of Worthington was reappointed to a four-year term on the county’s Planning Commission, while Robert Svitek of Freeport was appointed to a four-year term on the board.