CLARION – With the general election just weeks away, the Clarion County League of Women Voters last week hosted a Clarion County Commissioners’ debate at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
Four commissioner candidates — including incumbent Commissioners Ted Tharan (R), Wayne Brosius (R) and Ed Heasley (D), and Democratic candidate Braxton White — discussed several issues including new voting machines, maintaining county services in lieu of tax increases, and sustainable energy and climate change.
The first question of the night, posed by the League of Women Voters, asked the candidates to identify the most important factors for choosing a voting system for Clarion County.
The three incumbents noted that because they are all candidates seeking re-election, none of them can serve on the Election Return Board until after the election. The board continues to function with three new members appointed by Clarion County President Judge James Arner.
Tharan, Brosius and Heasley identified the importance of reliability and cost of the machines.
“The commissioners are the stewards of the county money,” Brosius said, noting that the county is currently looking at three potential vendors for machines ranging in cost from $650,000 to $900,000. “We have to purchase the machines.”
Heasley noted that reliability has to do with making sure there are no screen calibrations that may flip a vote through connections to “hackable” outside phone lines, fiber lines or Internet.
White also mentioned that potential machines should comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and be the most reliable.
“Our election security is of the upmost importance,” White said, explaining that he believes the most secure form of voting includes the use of hand-marked paper ballots. “All research shows that this is the most secure election equipment that exists.”
Next, a member of the audience asked the candidates how they would provide and maintain county services without raising taxes.
All three incumbent commissioners pointed to their record over the past four years. Heasley said that the commissioners have been cutting costs by analyzing actual expenses and cutting unnecessary spending in various departments. He also noted that the county has been able to save thousands of dollars by purchasing buildings instead of continuing to rent office space.
“We look at everything we can possibly do to still provide the services that are required and mandated by the state in the most cost efficient way we can,” Heasley said.
White responded by saying that he is running for commissioner because he feels there are some services that the county should provide to address the needs of people who are being left behind. In order to help, he said the county needs to seek more grant money.
“That’s one of the ways our school district [Clarion Area] has been able to avoid raising taxes the last couple of years,” he said of grants. “It’s about being efficient with our money.”
Although he agreed with White’s position on grants, and pointed out that the county has applied for “a lot of grants” over the last four years, Tharan said that just because you apply for funding doesn’t mean it will be awarded.
“There are a lot of grants you get turned down for,” he said. “There’s not as much money out there as there used to be, so you apply for everything you can.”
Several of the questions over the course of the evening related to the county’s response to climate change and initiatives for alternative energy services.
Explaining that he would support many efforts to go green, White offered the example of Centre County’s decision to install solar panels on its jail.
“If we utilize solar in this county we’ll be less reliant on other means of energy production,” he said.
Tharan said that solar and wind still need to be explored as alternative energy sources but the best current source is natural gas.
“As long as we have natural gas in abundance in Pennsylvania — the second largest producing state — we need to use it and use it wisely,” Tharan said.
Brosius agreed.
“Natural gas is definitely a clean energy, it’s efficient and it helps jobs in this area,” he said.
Heasley also concurred.
“I have no problem with solar and wind as a supplement to our existing oil and gas,” Heasley said, adding, however, that he doesn’t believe solar energy could completely replace natural gas. “There’s a place for some of it. Maybe things will change for future generations.”
The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.