CLARION – The Clarion County Jail is slowly returning to normal from the COVID-19 restrictions, with more prisoners receiving the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, work release now available for inmates who qualify, and inmates are now getting haircuts, according to information supplied at the July meeting of the Prison Board of Inspectors.
“We had seven inmates receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine and nine received their second dose of the COVID vaccine,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger last week. “The shots are facilitated through the Clarion and Butler hospitals and given by our nurse. We’re running this stuff back and forth from the hospital between the deputy wardens and myself.”
The work release program is available for qualifying inmates and Hornberger said several local businesses have inquired about the program. The one inmate that was on work release served his time and was released from jail.
Inmates must be sentenced to the program by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle Patton following a review by the county’s probation department.
The judge also presented a report on Intermediate Punishment (IP). Such information must be reported to the board as requirements of an IP grant received by Clarion County.
The entire program includes about 78 to 80 people, including 21 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring and the remainder of those 70 to 80 currently on consecutive probation.
In another sign of some normalcy returning, haircuts are back.
“We started resuming haircuts for inmates on a normal schedule,” said Hornberger. “During COVID, we had everything shut down. Now we can start getting back on a regular routine, which seems to help and benefit all the inmate population.
“A lady who has her own shop in the community that comes to cut hair has been coming in for longer than I’ve been here.”
Hornberger also said there was nothing much new to report on the virtual visit system for inmates with family and friends.
“They have all the tablets and all the equipment set up at the jail,” he said. “They’re working on the back end with our IT department to get everything working a hundred percent before they pass them out to the inmates.”
There was better news about the installation of a kitchen dishwasher.
“They’re installing everything this morning (Thursday). Hopefully it doesn’t interfere too much with our normal operations.”
Other Business
• The population of the jail remains low with 38 commitments during June and releases of 40, the average population was 60.97 inmates. As of Thursday morning’s meeting, there were 21 females, 42 males and three temporary transfers.
• During June, 19 inmates were seen by the contracted psychiatrist, and 58 were seen by the Seneca Medical. The jail counselor had 153 visits from inmates. There were seven inmates under suicide watch.
• An executive session for personnel reasons was held at the end of the meeting, but no actions were planned following the session.
• Board members attending included Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley; Treasurer Karyn Montana; Sheriff Rex Munsee; and Judge Sara Seidle Patton.