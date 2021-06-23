KITTANNING – Long-time Armstrong County Commissioner James “Jim” Vincent Scahill III died Saturday, June 19, at his home in Kittanning. He was 74.
A graduate of Kittanning High School and Indiana University f Pennsylvania, Scahill served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then spent 15 years as a coal industry lobbyist before he began a 20-year stint as county commissioner in 1991.
Scahill’s passing came a little more than a month after he was able to reunite with two of his former colleagues in the commissioners’ office to celebrate the naming of a prominent Route 28/422 interchange near Kittanning in honor of retired state Sen. Don White.
“It’s a sad time in Armstrong County right now,” former county commissioner Patty Kirkpatrick said on Monday of Scahill’s death. “It was an honor to serve with him. His dedication to the citizens of Armstrong County came from his heart.
“He put Armstrong County first,” she said.
Kirkpatrick and former commissioner Rich Fink served two terms — eight years — in the commissioners’ office with Schaill, and both said they were grateful to have the chance to see Schaill in early May at the roadway dedication ceremony.
“We were opposite parties, but we laid politics aside and did what was best for the county,” Fink, a Democrat, said of the staunchly Republican Schahill. “It was a real pleasure for me to serve with that board. We were a team.”
“Everyone knows we had our differences; but in the end, we were friends,” Kirkpatrick said, noting that after the three former commissioners had met up in May, they had texted back and forth about setting up a time to get together again, now that the pandemic was easing. Unfortunately, that time never came.
Both Fink and Kirkpatrick said that Scahill lived and breathed Armstrong County, from being a wealth of county history, to fishing for money for projects to improve the county.
“Jim was always going for money for Armstrong County projects,” Fink said.
Kirkpatrick added that with his time spent as a lobbyist, Scahill had built up many vital state and federal connections that helped when he became commissioner.
She also noted how Schaill rose to prominence with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), the National Association of County Officials and the Southwest Planning Commission.
“When he was president of CCAP, he visited every county seat,” Kirkpatrick said. “His message consistently was, ‘I’m here to represent Armstrong County. We’re just as valuable as any county.’”
Kirkpatrick said that Scahill did so much for transportation projects in the county, pointing to funding he helped secure to replace the bridge in Climax and bridges in other communities.
“He was a fighter for bringing money back for transportation,” she said. “He knew everything about the history of the bridges in Armstrong County.”
Fink and Kirkpatrick also recalled Scahill’s dedication to military veterans, especially his support for the PA Hero Walk and Wounded Warrior efforts.
“He was a real voice for veterans with the county commissioners’ association,” Fink said.
Kirkpatrick recalled how Schaill cooked the meals for all those who took part in the PA Hero Walk.
“He had a passion for veterans and those who served,” she said.
“He cared about Armstrong County and did his best,” Fink said of his colleague and friend. “He did a very good job and it was an honor to serve with him.”
Scahill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Audrey, as well as his children, Erin, James, John and Katherine and their families, which include six grandchildren.
Funeral services are planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning, with private family interment at the Kittanning Cemetery.
According to his obituary, one of Scahill’s final wishes was to have his friends and family gather to celebrate his life. That event will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. on July 16 at the Kittanning Elks.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home of Kittanning.