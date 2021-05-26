Flags

SLIGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL fifth grade students recently assisted local veterans in placing flags on the gravesites of nearly 900 veterans at the Rimersburg Cemetery. They also planted flowers on the gravesite of a local veteran who was killed during World War II. Pictured above are Parker Wilson and Parker Bish.

CLARION – As Memorial Day approaches, Judy Zerbe, Director of Veteran Affairs in Clarion County, has provided the list of veterans who have died from May 16, 2020 to May 18, 2021.

The total includes 8 deaths of veterans that served during World War II, 25 from the Korean War, 25 from the Vietnam Conflict, three from the Persian Gulf War, one from Operation Iraqi Freedom and 37 from peacetime.

The list includes the following:

VETERANS FROM CLARION COUNTY AND BURIED IN CLARION COUNTY

Cedarview

Memorial Park

  • John H. Cunningham, Korea.
  • William F. Dolby, Army Reserves, Peacetime.
  • Jack B. Staley, Korea.
  • Robert G. Stitt, Peacetime.

Clarion Cemetery

  • William B. Call, Vietnam.
  • Thomas A. Forman, Korea.
  • Willis J. Jones, World War II.
  • Howard Lehman, Korea.

Hawthorn Cemetery

  • Charles J. Copenhaver, World War II.
  • Harold E. Slagle, Korea.

Herman Cemetery

  • Merle E. Carr, Vietnam.

Immaculate

Conception Cemetery

  • Gregory R. Bowser, Peacetime.
  • Fred S. Clark, Peacetime.
  • Jesse Copenhaver, Korea.
  • Robert L. Gilson, Korea.
  • Russell L. Miller Jr., Vietnam.
  • Loreno Pierucci, Korea.
  • R. James Smathers, Peacetime.

Knox Union Cemetery

  • Francis D. George, Peacetime.
  • Robert M. Wareham, Peacetime.
  • James H. Wise, Vietnam.

Miola Cemetery

  • Walter W. Maxwell, Korea.

Monroe Church

Cemetery

  • Thomas W. Eber, Korea.
  • Wendell Porter, Vietnam.

New Rehobeth

Cemetery

  • Russell E. Mahle, World War II.
  • Gary I. Oakley, Peacetime.

Perry Chapel

Cemetery

  • Dean R. Rapp, Vietnam.

Perryville Cemetery

  • Frederick H. Shirey, Peacetime.
  • John Clay Simpson Jr., Peacetime.
  • Richard A. Slaughenhoupt, Korea.

Reidsburg Cemetery

  • Amos G. Walker, World War II.

Rimersburg Cemetery

  • William H. Eustice, Korea.
  • Larry E. Jordan, Vietnam.
  • Thomas D. Rankin, Peacetime.
  • James E. Schreckengost, Vietnam.

Sligo Cemetery

  • Fred L. Myers, Korea.

Smeltzer Family

Cemetery

  • John E. Smeltzer, Vietnam.

Squirrel Hill

Cemetery

  • Carl E. McCall, Korea.
  • James A. Womeldorf, Peacetime.

Starr Cemetery

  • Francis Bigley, Vietnam.

St. Charles Cemetery

  • Julia Schreckengost, World War II.

St. Eusebius Cemetery

  • James McCluskey, Vietnam.
  • Salvatore Tascarella, Peacetime.

St. Joseph’s Cemetery

  • Donald F. Snyder, Vietnam.

St. Mark’s Cemetery

  • Ralph L. Alden, Peacetime.

St. Mary’s Cemetery (Crown)

  • James Ronald Heasley, Korea.

St. Mary’s Cemetery (Bradys Bend)

  • Dan R. Heginbotham.

St. Michael’s Cemetery

  • Stewart E. Black, Korea.
  • Thomas J. Bolents, Vietnam.
  • Frederick A. Fiscus, Reserves, Peacetime.
  • David R. Marchand, Korea.

St. Paul’s Cemetery

  • Carl C. Rowe, World War II.
  • David R. Walker, Peacetime.

St. Petersburg

Cemetery

  • Wayne E. Dittman, Sr., Korea.
  • William D. Logue, Peacetime.

Washington Cemetery

  • Dean R. Carbaugh, Peacetime.

Wedenkind Cemetery

  • Harvey R. Burris, Korea.

Venus Cemetery

  • Ronald E. Albaugh, Peacetime.

VETERANS BROUGHT BACK TO CLARION COUNTY FOR BURIAL

Callensburg Cemetery

  • Blake R. Reed III, Vietnam.

Clarion Cemetery

  • William David Kuhner, Peacetime.
  • Blaine M. Taylor, Vietnam.

Immaculate

Conception Cemetery

  • James L. Chase, Peacetime.

Salem Frogtown

Cemetery

  • Charles L. Gahagen, Korea.

St. Petersburg

Cemetery

  • Ronald L. Baughman, Vietnam.

Venus Cemetery

  • Ronald E. Albaugh Sr., Peacetime.

BURIED OUT

OF COUNTY

Armstrong County

  • Dan R. Heginbotham, Vietnam.
  • Darl Hetrick, World War II.
  • James. L. Hillwig, Peacetime.
  • Richard A. Slaughenhoupt, Korea.
  • John Earl Smith, Vietnam.
  • Clarence Troup, Peacetime.

Butler County

  • Alfred A. Angiolieri, Vietnam.

Jefferson County

  • Richard E. Bills, Korea.

Mercer County

  • Fred Reith, Peacetime.

Venango County

  • Donald E. Amareld, World War II.
  • Kenneth L. Dodd, Peacetime.
  • David C. Eakins, Vietnam.

Westmoreland County

  • Glenn A. Neiport, Vietnam.

State Of Indiana

  • William E. Jackson Jr., World War II.

PRIVATE

CEMETERIES OR CREMATION

  • Shawn J. Ahlswede, Peacetime.
  • Robert W. Carpenter, Peacetime.
  • Frederick Detrick, Vietnam.
  • William Eustice, Korea.
  • John J. Fickenworth, Persian Gulf.
  • James T. Freedline, Peacetime.
  • Lawrence Garvin, Persian Gulf.
  • Donald B. Ginter, Vietnam.
  • Charles E. Gorham, Vietnam.
  • Shawn J. Hogan, Persian Gulf.
  • B. Lavier Hummel, National Guard, Peacetime.
  • Joseph P. Keenan Sr., Peacetime.
  • Robert W. Levis, Vietnam.
  • Ethan R. McCormack, Operation Iraqi Freedom.
  • Delane R. Myers, Peacetime.
  • Michel G. Ossesia, Korea.
  • Paul L. Raymo, Peacetime.
  • Fred Reith, Peacetime.
  • James M. Runyan, Korea.
  • Stanley Seybert, Peacetime.
  • Thomas J. Smerkar, Army Reserves, Peacetime.
  • Paul H. Smith, Peacetime.
  • Jerry N. Songer Sr., Peacetime.
  • Keith A. Van Duzer, Peacetime.
  • Arvond Varner, Peacetime.
  • Gary E. Yeaney, Peacetime.

For additions and

corrections to this list, Contact Judy

Zerbe, Director of

Veterans Affairs,

Clarion County Administration Building, 330 Main St., Clarion, PA 16214; (814) 226-4000, ext. 2601

