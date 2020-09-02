KITTANNING – Two topics that have defined 2020 — public safety and elections — converged last week as Armstrong County officials filled two important positions that will oversee the county’s elections and public safety departments at a critical time.
At a special meeting of the county’s Salary Board on Aug. 27, the board, which is comprised of county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, and county controller Myra Miller, promoted Michael Mollick to the position of director of Public Safety, and named Mary Beth Kuznik as director of elections and chief registrar.
Mollick, who had been working for the county as Hazmat coordinator and trainer for the past year-and-a-half, will take over for Bill Hamilton, who is retiring from the directorship after five-and-a-half-years with the county.
“Mike is fully qualified to step into the director’s job,” Hamilton told the Salary Board. He noted that prior to working for the county, Mollick spent 20-plus years in the Air Force and served for 35 years as Apollo’s emergency management coordinator.
The Salary Board hired Mollick effective Aug. 27 at a salary of $53,580.
With one of the most anticipated elections in recent memory coming up in two months, the Salary Board hired Kuznik to lead the elections office, taking over from Jennifer Bellas, who resigned earlier in the month to take a job with Kittanning Borough.
Kuznik began her position on Aug. 27 at a salary of $36,000.
Fabian said that Kuznik was a good candidate for the elections position, noting that she has an “extensive background” in election law. He said that Kuznik is currently pursuing a law degree and is interning with the county’s Public Defender office. Officials said Kuznik also served as a judge of elections, and had elections experience in Westmoreland County.
“It’s nice to get someone with prior experience,” Myers said.
Fabian noted that Bellas has signed on with the county to train Kuznik and to be there to assist during the busy election season.